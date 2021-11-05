Bruins 5, Red Wings 1
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored his first four goals of the season, Brad Marchand had four assists and Boston beat Detroit.
Marchand assisted on all four of Bergeron’s goals, Mike Reilly scored his first of the season and Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman finished with 14 saves for the Bruins.
Islanders 6, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Brock Nelson scored four times and the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2.
Playing the eighth of 13 straight road games to open the season while their new arena is finished, the Islanders scored more than four goals for the first time this season. Montreal allowed five goals or more for the sixth time this season.
Penguins 3, Flyers 2, OT
PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang stuffed a wraparound past Carter Hart 1:57 into overtime to lift Pittsburgh past Philadelphia.
Playing in his first game since Oct. 19 following a bout with COVID-19, Letang helped the Penguins end a three-game losing streak on a night they played without star center Sidney Crosby and head coach Mike Sullivan.
Panthers 5, Capitals 4, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Eetu Luostarinen scored 1:55 into overtime and Florida beat Washington for its best 10-game start at 9-0-1.
Luostarinen’s centering pass went off a Capitals player and into the net, moving the Panthers. The previous best 10-game start was 7-0-3 in 1996-97.
Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 1, OT
TORONTO — William Nylander scored on a power play at 3:43 of overtime to lift Toronto past Tampa Bay.
John Tavares tied it for Toronto with 41.1 seconds left in regulation and goalie Jack Campbell off for an extra attacker. In overtime, Tavares was slashed on a breakaway by Lightning captain Victor Hedman, and Nylander scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season on a one-timer.
Golden Knights 5, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Vegas beat Ottawa Senators 5-1 to cap a busy day. In the morning, Vegas acquired injured forward Jack Eichel in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel will have artificial disk replacement surgery soon.
Stars 4, Flames 3, OT
CALGARY, Alberta — Jamie Benn scored at 2:59 of overtime in Dallas’ victory over Calgary.
Benn took a drop pass from Joe Pavelski and sent a shot just inside the goal post and past goalie Jacob Markstrom.
Kraken 5, Sabres 2
SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle had the first hat trick in franchise history with three goals in less than 10 minutes of the second and third periods, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2.
The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the trade of former captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and ended with Buffalo’s third straight on its West Coast swing.
Blues 5, Sharks 3
SAN JOSE — Brandon Saad scored twice in his second game back from the COVID-19 list and the St. Louis Blues used a three-goal second period to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3.
Saad scored a short-handed goal in the first period and tied the game in the second with an even-strength goal as he looked back up to speed after four games following a positive test for COVID-19.
Pavel Buchnevich and James Neal also scored, and Robert Thomas sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues. That scoring outburst helped Joel Hofer get the win in his NHL debut with 23 saves.
