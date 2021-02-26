islanders 7, Bruins 2
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Anthony Beauvillier scored the tiebreaking goal in New York’s five-goal third period and the Islanders beat the first-place Boston Bruins 7-2.
Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Adam Pelech, Jordan Eberle, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored to help the Islanders get their second straight win.
Senators 6, Flames 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Colin White scored twice, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators routed the Calgary Flames 6-1 for their third straight victory.
Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goals streak to four games. The Senators improved to 7-14-1.
Lightning 3, Hurricanes 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Curtis McElhinney stopped 31 shots and picked up an assist to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
Mikhail Sergachev, Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow all scored for Tampa Bay, which won three of the four straight meetings between the teams.
Blackhawks 2, Blue Jackets 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period for his 399th career goal, Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series.
Panthers 3, Stars 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Frank Vatrano scored the go-ahead goal with 3:10 remaining and the Florida Panthers stunned the Dallas Stars 3-2 with a late comeback.
Aleksander Barkov and Anton Stralman also scored in the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Panthers overcame a 2-0 deficit. Sergei Bobrovsky made 37 saves.
Devils 4, Sabres 3, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pavel Zacha converted Jesper Bratt’s drop pass to score 1:17 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.
The Devils snapped a three-game skid by beating an injury-depleted Sabres opponent.
Capitals 5, Penguins 2
WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:20 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night for their second victory in six games this season between the rivals.
Red Wings 5, Predators 2
DETROIT — Sam Gagner scored three goals, ending a 17-game drought that lasted nearly a year, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-2.
Jets 6, Canadiens 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored twice and Winnipeg spoiled Dominique Ducharme’s debut as Montreal’s coach.
Nate Thompson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves. The Jets have won three in a row to improve to 12-6-1.
Joel Armia scored twice for the Canadiens, and Tomas Tatar added a goal.
Oilers 3, Canucks 0
EDMONTON, Alberta — Mike Smith made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season and 41st overall and Edmonton beat Vancouver.
Alex Chiasson and Jesse Puljujarvi had power-play goals to help the Oilers win their fifth straight and improve to 14-8-0. Connor McDavid padded his lead atop the NHL’s scoring race with an empty-netter.
Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko also stopped 32 shots. The Canucks have dropped four in a row to fall to 8-14-2.
Vegas at San Jose, postponed
