Devils 3, Penguins 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist and New Jersey beat Pittsburgh.
P.K. Subban and Travis Zajac also scored, and the Devils won their second straight at home following a losing streak of 11 games (0-10-1) in Newark.
Bruins 4, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — David Krejci had three assists to cross the 700-point threshold and Boston beat Buffalo to extend the Sabres’ skid to 13 games.
David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk and Greg McKegg also scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves
Kyle Okposo scored his first career short-handed goal but it was hardly enough for the Sabres in their first game under new coach Don Granato.
Buffalo’s 13-game skid (0-11-2) is the second-longest in franchise history and the longest in the NHL since the Sabres lost 14 straight during the 2014-15 season.
Flyers 4, Islanders 3
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Oskar Lindblom scored his second goal with 2:22 left, Carter Hart made 22 saves and Philadelphia recovered after blowing a late, three-goal lead to beat New York.
Lindblom’s shot from between the circles beat goalie Semyon Varlamov for this fourth goal this season. Travis Konecny assisted, his third of the contest, and the Flyers won in regulation for only the second time in their last 10 games.
Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek also scored a night after the Flyers were trounced 9-0 by the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden — the most-lopsided road shutout loss in franchise history.
Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Seth Jones scored his second goal with 50.4 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Columbus past Carolina.
Kevin Stenlund also scored for the Blue Jackets, Oliver Bjorkstrand assisted on all three goals, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 25 shots.Sebastian Aho scored twice for the Hurricanes. They have lost two straight after an eight-game winning streak.
Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.
Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.
Predators 2, Panthers 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Calle Jarnkrok scored twice, leading Nashville past Florida.
Juuse Saros stopped 40 shots, allowing only Jonathan Huberdeau’s goal.
Red Wings 3, Stars 2
DETROIT — Robby Fabbri scored three goals, one in each period, and Detroit held off Dallas. The Red Wings did have a setback, losing goaltender Jonathan Bernier to an injury late in the second period after he stopped all 22 shots he faced. Thomas Greiss finished the game in net and had 16 saves.
Oilers 2, Jets 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored twice to close in on the NHL lead and Edmonton beat Winnipeg to move into a tie with Toronto for the North Division lead.
McDavid has 20 goals — a goal behind Toronto’s Auston Matthews — and leads the league in points with 58 and assists with 38.
Tyson Barrie assisted on both goals, and Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves to help the Oilers improve to 20-13-0.
Mathieu Perrault scored for the Jets, and Laurent Brossoit made 19 saves. They are two points behind the Oilers and Maple Leafs in the all-Canadian North at 18-10-2.
The teams will complete the series Saturday night.
Avalanche 5, Wild 1
DENVER — Colorado’s top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen combined for four goals and the Avalanche beat ended Minnesota's winning streak at five.
Rantanen scored twice for the Avalanche, Joonas Donskoi also scored, and Phillip Grubaurer made 19 saves.
Victor Rask scored for Minnesota,.
Minnesota and Colorado meet again Saturday.
Ducks 3, Coyotes 2, OT
ANAHEIM — Adam Henrique scored a power-play goal 43 seconds into overtime, Jamie Drysdale had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and Anaheim overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Arizona.
Trevor Zegras scored his first career goal, and Ryan Miller made 23 saves to help the Ducks end a four-game losing streak.
Conor Garland and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes. They have lost five in a row.
The teams will meet again Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.