Bruins 4, Rangers 0
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk returned after being benched one game for lack of effort and scored his first goal in almost a month, chasing Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev early in the second period and leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-0 victory.
Penguins 5, Sabres 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the free-falling Buffalo Sabres 5-2 for their fourth straight victory. Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 8:24 left in the second period. Brandon Tanev, Anthony Angelo and Bryan Rust, with an empty-netter, also scored in a game the Penguins never trailed.
Islanders 5, Devils 3
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Matt Martin and Adam Pelech scored first-period goals, rookie Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves and the New York Islanders welcomed fans back to Nassau Coliseum by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 for their seventh straight win.
The first-place Islanders are 12-0-2 at the arena this year, and this win came with 1,000 frontline workers in the stands.
Capitals 5, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal to help the Washington Capitals win their third straight game, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Ovechkin moved two goals shy of matching Phil Esposito (717) for sixth on the NHL’s career goals list. He scored his fourth goal against the Flyers in just three games this season. The three-time MVP has 38 goals in 60 career games against the Flyers.
Hurricanes 5, Predators 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Morgan Geekie scored his first two goals of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes used a rapid-fire scoring spree in the first period to defeat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Thursday night.
Geekie posted the game’s first and fourth goals.
Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Frank Vatrano scored 2:48 into overtime, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series.
The Panthers scored three times in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit before Vatrano tipped in a rebounded shot from Jonathan Huberdeau to win it.
Maple Leafs 4, Jets 3
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 21st goal of the season 59 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 to snap a three-game losing streak.
Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyev scored in regulation to help Toronto regain the overall NHL lead at 19-7-2. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves, and Matthews and Marner each added an assist.
Red Wings 6, Lightning 4
DETROIT — Anthony Mantha scored a tiebreaking goal late in the first period, Jonathan Bernier stopped a season-high 40 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 Thursday night.
Brayden Point scored twice in a 1:14 stretch late in the game to pull the Lightning within one before they gave up an empty-net goal to Vladislav Namestnikov.
Blackhawks 4, Stars 2
DALLAS — Carl Soderberg and Alex DeBrincat scored power-play goals in the second period and Chicago scored on four of its first eight shots against Dallas.
Thirty-seven-year-old defenseman Duncan Keith had his first goal in exactly a calendar year, Dominik Kubalik also scored and rookie Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves.
Roope Hintz and John Klingberg scored for the Stars.
Flames 2, Canadiens 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Josh Leivo scored twice and Calgary beat Montreal in Darryl Sutter’s first game behind the bench in his Flames return.
Sutter took over last week for the fired Geoff Ward. Sutter previously spent eight years in the Flames organization as coach and eventually GM between 2002-10. The 62-year-old former player last coached the Flames on April 17, 2006 in a playoff game.
Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots, and Derek Ryan and Sam Bennett assisted on both of Leivo’s goals. Corey Perry scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen made 27 saves.
The teams will meet again Saturday night in Calgary.
