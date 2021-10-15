Kraken 4, Predators 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brandon Tanev scored his second goal into an empty net with 1:21 left and the Seattle Kraken beat the Nashville Predators for the first victory in the expansion franchise’s second game.
The Kraken became the latest expansion franchise to win its first game with the Predators, improving that mark to 3-1-1. They joined Columbus (Nov. 16, 2000) and Vegas (Dec. 8, 2017) in that group.
Alex Wennberg and Jared McCann each had a goal and an assist for Seattle.
Lightning 7, Red Wings 6, OT
DETROIT — Ondrej Palat scored at 2:43 of overtime, lifting Tampa Bay past Detroit.
Tyler Bertuzzi scored a career-high four goals, including three in the second period, to help the Red Wings take a three-goal lead three times.
Stars 3, Rangers 2, OT
NEW YORK — Miro Heiskanen scored 1:38 into overtime and Dallas beat New York to spoil coach Gerard Gallant’s home debut.
Heiskanen took a pass from Jamie Benn, swooped in on goalie Igor Shesterkin and buried a high shot to give the Stars a victory in their first game of the season.
Sabres 5, Canadiens 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Victor Olofsson and Anders Bjork scored 2:01 apart in the second period and Buffalo beat injury-depleted Montreal.
Overcoming initial questions of lacking offense and leadership with deposed captain Jack Eichel’s future in Buffalo uncertain, assistant captains Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons stepped up to score Buffalo’s first two goals. Eichel was stripped of his captaincy last month and remains on injured reserve over a dispute with the team over how to treat a herniated disk which has sidelined him since March.
Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist to help Carolina beat New York in the opener for both teams.
Teuvo Teravainen added a goal and an assist for Carolina, which featured a new-look roster in a matchup of Eastern Conference playoff contenders. Returnees Jesper Fast, Jordan Martinook and Nino Niederreiter also scored, and Frederick Andersen finished with 25 saves in his debut for the Hurricanes.
Blue Jackets 8, Coyotes 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists, Max Domi added a goal and two assists and Columbus routed Arizona to make Brad Larsen a winner in his coaching debut.
Alexandre Texier, Boone Jenner, Jake Bean, Zach Werenski and Gus Nyquist also scored for Columbus. Vladislav Gavrikov, Jakub Voracek and Jack Roslevic had two assists apiece as 13 Columbus players earned points in the opener.
Panthers 5, Penguins 4, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe scored his second goal of the night 1:37 into overtime and Florida overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat Pittsburgh.
Aaron Ekblad scored the two late goals to get Florida into overtime, and Verhaeghe finished it off moments after Sergei Bobrovsky stoned Evan Rodrigues on a breakaway. Bobrovsky made 43 saves for Florida, which also got a goal from Anthony Duclair.
Senators 3, Maple Leafs 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Anton Forsberg made a career-high 46 saves and Ottawa scored three times in the first period in a season-opening victory over Toronto.
Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist and Chris Tierney and Alex Formenton also scored.
Forsberg started in goal with Matt Murray fighting a cold.
