Penguins Capitals Hockey

Associated Press

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal against the Penguins during the first period, Thursday, in Washington.

 

 Nick Wass

Capitals 3, Penguins 2, SO

WASHINGTON  — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night.

