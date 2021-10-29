Lightning 4, Coyotes 1
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Alex Killorn scored twice in the first period and Tampa Bay earned its first home victory of the season by beating Arizona.
The Lightning were 0-2-1 at Amalie Arena before beating the Coyotes, who fell to 0-6-1 and have lost the first two games of their five-game trip.
Hurricanes 3, Bruins 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout with Carolina, giving the Hurricanes their best six-game start in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
The Hurricanes are 6-0-0 — an opening streak that’s one game longer than two seasons ago. They’ve also only used Andersen in goal this season.
Flames 4, Penguins 0
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Markstrom stopped 45 shots for his second shutout in his last three starts as Calgary beat Pittsburgh.
Markstrom recorded his second shutout in five games this season and the 10th of his career. Playing his 12th NHL season and second with the Flames, Markstrom has stopped 136 of his last 137 shots faced.
Avalanche 4, Blues 3
ST. LOUIS — J.T. Compher scored two goals to help leading Colorado over St. Louis, handing the Blues their first loss this season. Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper recorded 15 saves.
Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and also was given a rare 10-minute misconduct near the end of the second period.
Kraken 4, Wild 1
SEATTLE — Haydn Fleury had the first two-goal game of his career and Brandon Tanev added his sixth of the season into an empty net, as Seattle beat Minnesota.
Seattle won its second straight in handing Minnesota just its second loss.
Fleury scored late in the first period to pull Seattle even at 1-1 and his wraparound goal in the second gave the Kraken the lead. Tanev and Mark Giordano both scored empty net goals after Minnesota pulled Cam Talbot.
Flyers 2, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Sean Couturier scored and added an assist as Philadelphia used a quick start to defeat Vancouver.
James van Riemsdyk also scored on the power play for the Flyers and Claude Giroux had two assists. Quinn Hughes scored for the Canucks.
Canadiens 4, Sharks 0
SAN JOSE— Jake Allen made 45 saves, Mike Hoffman scored for the third straight game and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Sharks 4-0 Thursday night for their first victory in San Jose in nearly 22 years.
Alexander Romanov and Brendan Gallagher also scored goals as Montreal snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Sharks, who looked rather flat in their first game at home after an encouraging five-game road trip.
The Canadiens’ last road victory against the Sharks before Thursday came on Nov. 23, 1999. They hadn’t beat San Jose in any location since March 2015. Montreal, a Stanley Cup finalist last season, entered the night 1-6 and having been outscored 25-11.
