Bruins 5, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Boston beat Buffalo for its season-best sixth straight victory.
Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Ondrej Palat scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Curtis McElhinney stopped 24 shots, leading Tampa Bay past Columbus.
Blake Coleman had two goals, including an empty-netter with 25 seconds left.
Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sebastian Aho scored two short-handed goals and to help Carolina beat Florida.
Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Martinook also scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves, and Martin Necas had three assists. The Hurricanes have won six consecutive games against the Panthers this season.
Penguins 5, Devils 1
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 19th goals of the season and Pittsburgh beat Devils.
Flyers 3, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Philadelphia beat New York to snap a two-game slide.
Jakub Voracek scored the deciding goal for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott made 33 saves. Ivan Provorov had two assists.
Maple Leafs 5, Jets 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 34th goal and Toronto beat Winnipeg.
Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza also scored and Jack Campbell made 34 saves to help the North Division-leading Maple Leafs move six points ahead of Winnipeg.
Capitals 1, Islanders 0
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the deciding goal in a shootout, giving the Washington Capitals a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night to reclaim sole possession of first place in the East Division.
Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots through overtime for his second shutout of the season and third of his career. Washington won for the seventh time in 11 games.
Red Wings 7, Stars 3
DETROIT — Jakub Vrana scored four goals in a game for the first time to help Detroit rout Dallas and match its victory total from last season.
Avalanche 4, Blues 2
ST. LOUIS — Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Brandon Saad and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Colorado beat St. Louis to clinch a playoff spot.
Colorado improved to 18-1-2 in its last 21 games. The Avalanche are 8-1-0 in April after finishing a league-best 12-2-3 in March, setting franchise records for wins and points in a month. The Avalanche are 5-1-0 against the Blues this season.
The Avalanche returned to the ice for the first time since April 14, when they beat the Blues 4-3. They had three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Senators 3, Canucks 0
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Matt Murray stopped 31 shots for his second shutout in six days and Ottawa beat Vancouver for its third straight victory.
Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and rookie Tim Stutzle and Connor Brown also scored as the Senators won the first of four straight games between the teams. It was Ottawa’s first win in the teams’ five meetings this season
Thatcher Demko had 22 saves in his first game back from Vancouver’s’ COVID-19 outbreak. He last played March 24.
