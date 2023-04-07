Maple Leafs Bruins Hockey

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) after scoring during overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thursday, in Boston.

Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1, OT

BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored his 57th goal of the season at 2:30 of overtime to give the history-chasing Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

