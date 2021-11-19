Flames 5, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his fifth shutout, Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and Calgary beat Buffalo.
Panthers 4, Devils 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Spencer Knight made a career-high 45 saves to lift Florida over New Jersey.
The Panthers extended their home regular-season win streak to 13 games dating to last season.
Maple Leafs 2, Rangers 1
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night for their 10th victory in 11 games.
Jack Campbell made 27 saves for Toronto.
Dryden Hunt scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots.
Penguins 6, Canadiens 0
MONTREAL — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and Pittsburgh pounded Montreal to snap a three-game skid.
Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins.
Lightning 4, Flyers 3, SO
PHILADELPHIA — Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each scored in the shootout and regulation to lift Tampa Bay over Philadelphia.
Mathieu Joseph also scored in regulation for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who have won seven of nine.
Claude Giroux scored twice and Travis Konecny also had a goal for the Flyers, who have lost eight straight regular-season games to Tampa Bay.
Wild 7, Stars 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists for Minnesota, which used a four-goal third period to spoil Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter’s return.
Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists, and Alex Goligoski and Victor Rask each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota.
Blues 4, Sharks 1
ST. LOUIS — Brandon Saad scored twice, Ville Husso made 26 saves, and St. Louis beat San Jose to snap a four-game skid.
Jonathan Dahlen’s goal for the Sharks ended a shutout streak for Husso at 163 minutes, 2 seconds. The Blues’ backup goalie had stopped 86 straight shots since May 8, 2021.
Oilers 2, Jets 1, SO
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and Edmonton beat Winnipeg.
Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-1 at home.
Blue Jackets 5, Coyotes 4, SO
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and Columbus outlasted Arizona.
Chinakhov finally ended the shootout by slipping a shot past Scott Wedgwood after Elvis Merzlikins stopped Antoine Roussel.
Golden Knights 5, Red Wings 2
LAS VEGAS — Zach Whitecloud scored two goals in his first game back after hand surgery and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2.
The win snapped Vegas’ three-game losing streak in the series and marked the first time the Golden Knights beat Detroit at home since they joined the NHL in 2017.
Nashville at Ottawa, ppd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.