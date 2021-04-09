Bruins 4, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal, Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to win his second NHL start and the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.
Jeremy Lauzon, Anton Blidh and Craig Smith also scored for Boston, which won back-to-back starts by its rookie fourth-string goaltender fresh out of college in his first professional season.
Oilers 3, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and Edmonton beat Ottawa to sweep the nine-game season series.
Hurricanes 3, Panthers 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for his third career shutout, all in his last 12 games, and Vincent Trocheck scored another goal against his former team to help Carolina beat Florida.
Devils 6, Sabres 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jesper Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 11:15 remaining and New Jersey overcame the disappointment of having two key veteran forwards traded to beat Buffalo.
Islanders 3, Flyers 2, SO
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored in regulation and had the only goal in a five-round shootout to lift New York past Philadelphia.
Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight. New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.
Penguins 5, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — Kris Letang and Evan Rodrigues scored in the second period and Pittsburgh beat New York.
Lightning 6, Blue Jackets 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Tampa Bay scored three times in the first six minutes of the game, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and the Lightning beat Columbus.
Blake Coleman roofed a shot 58 seconds in, and then Steven Stamkos and Barclay Goodrow scored a minute apart.
Jets 4, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and Winnipeg beat Montreal to open a five-game trip.
Predators 7, Red Wings 1
DETROIT — Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead surging Nashville past Detroit.
Stars 5, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Blake Comeau scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and Dallas beat Chicago to end a two-game slide.
