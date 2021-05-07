Penguins 8, Sabres 4
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with an 8-4 victory over Buffalo.
The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three times in the first 25 minutes for his first hat trick since March 28, 2018. He added his fourth with a pretty backhander — the 398th of his career.
Blackhawks 2, Hurricanes 1, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex DeBrincat beat Petr Mrazek at 2:02 of overtime and Chicago beat NHL-leading Carolina to salvage the final game of a three-game set.
Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 2
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season to help Toronto beat Montreal.
Bruins 4, Rangers 0
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored in his fourth straight game, Jeremy Swayman needed to stop only 15 shots for his second career shutout and Boston beat New York.
Devils 2, Islanders 1
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Michael McLeod scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots and New Jersey beat playoff-bound New York.
Canucks 6, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Travis Hamonic, Nils Hoglander and Jayce Hawryluk each had a goal and Vancouver beat Edmonton to snap a six-game losing streak.
Jack Rathbone scored his first NHL goal, and Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 39 saves, including a stop on a penalty shot by Connor McDavid.
Leon Draisaitl had two goals, Jesse Puljujarvi also scored, and McDavid had three assists for the Oilers. McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 96 points on 31 goals and 65 assists.
