Capitals 3, Sabres 1
WASHINGTON — Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Conor Sheary scored, Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres for their second consecutive victory.
Backstrom’s goal came on the power play in the first period, Wilson’s short-handed in the second and Sheary at even strength in the third. Vanecek wasn’t tested much until midway through the second but made a big stop on Kyle Okposo in tight late in the period and was strong overall in his 12th consecutive start.
Penguins 4, Islanders 1
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby picked up his sixth goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders.
Teddy Blueger, Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins.
Rangers 3, Flyers 2, SO
PHILADELPHIA — Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the New York Rangers a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Colin Blackwell and Brendan Smith scored in regulation for the Rangers, who snapped a four-game skid.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who were playing for the first time since Feb. 7 because of COVID-19.
Blue Jackets 3, Predators 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves in his first start since coming off injured reserve, Cam Atkinson scored his team-leading seventh goal and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Nashville Predators.
Merzlikins, who hadn’t started since Jan. 31 because of an upper-body injury, picked up his sixth career shutout.
Devils 3, Bruins 2
BOSTON — Kyle Palmieri scored two goals, one of them short-handed, to lead the Devils to a victory over the Boston Bruins — New Jersey’s second straight victory since returning from a two-week COVID-19 pause.
Pavel Zacha scored for the second consecutive game for the Devils, who had their first seven games in February postponed, with a total of 19 players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list.
Maple Leafs 7, Senators 3
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 15th and 16th goals to pad his NHL lead and had two assists to help the league-leading Toronto Maple Leafs thump the last-place Ottawa Senators.
Matthews has scored those 16 goals in just 17 games played, and has scored 15 times in his last 13 contests.
Blues 3, Sharks 2, OT
ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn tied it late in the third period and David Perron scored on a power play in overtime in St. Louis' victory over San Jose.
Mike Hoffman also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves for the Blues, coming off a record seven straight games against the Arizona Coyotes.
Noah Gregor and John Leonard scored, and Martin Jones made 38 saves for the Sharks.
Perron ended it with a minute left in overtime, beating Jones through the legs on a one-timer off a feed from Hoffman. Perron also had two assists.
With Binnington pulled for an extra attacker, Schenn capitalized on a rebound off Hoffman’ shot to tie it with 39.2 seconds left in the third.
The teams will finish the two-game set in St. Louis on Saturday night.
Kings 3, Coyotes 2, SO
Wild 3, Ducks 1
