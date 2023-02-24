Sabres 6, Lightning 5, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Ilya Lyubushkin scored a short-handed goal 1:41 into overtime, helping Tage Thompson and Buffalo top Tampa.
With Thompson scoring three times in his fourth hat trick of the season, Buffalo led 5-3 early in the third period. After Tampa Bay rallied, the Sabres got the win when Lyubushkin beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway for his first goal of the season.
Zemgus Girgensons and Jack Quinn also scored for Buffalo, and Eric Comrie made 36 saves.
The Sabres are in a six-team battle for the two wild-card playoff berths in the Eastern Conference. They ended a seven-game losing streak at Amalie Arena.
Thompson put Buffalo ahead 2-1 in the second period by scoring on the power play, and then made it 3-1 at 12:20 when he took a pass from Jeff Skinner and beat Vasilevskiy on a breakaway. He scored his career-high 39th goal 6:18 into the third, giving the Sabres a 5-3 lead.
Oilers 7, Penguins 2
PITTSBURGH — Connor McDavid scored twice to push his total to a career-best 46 goals, and Edmonton embarrassed Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh.
Leon Draisaitl picked up his 35th goal for the Oilers, who improved to 10-1-5 in their last 16 games. Warren Foegele, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Devin Shore also scored for Edmonton.
Kris Letang scored early in the first and late in the third period for the Penguins, who lost their fourth straight.
Wild 2, Blue Jackets 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots for his 73rd career shutout and Minnesota beat Columbus for its fourth straight win.
Fleury is 12th on the NHL’s career shutouts list, three behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito, who are tied for 10th.
Brandon Duhaime and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota, which passed Colorado for third place in the Central Division.
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 23 shots for Columbus, which was shut out for the sixth time this season and third at home. The Blue Jackets have lost four of their last five home games.
Red Wings 4, Rangers 1
DETROIT — Filip Zadina scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Ville Husso made 30 saves to lift Detroit past New York.
Andrew Copp, Michael Rasmussen and Filip Hronek also had goals for the Red Wings, who have surged into the playoff picture with seven wins in eight games, giving them a chance to earn a wild card and end a seven-year postseason drought.
Vincent Trocheck pulled New York into a 1-all tie shortly before Zadina scored, but the Rangers didn’t make enough plays at both ends of the ice to slow one of the NHL’s hottest teams.
Canucks 3, Blues 2, OT
ST. LOUIS — Elias Pettersson scored 4:45 into overtime and Vancouver rallied past St. Louis.
Pettersson also had two assists for Vancouver, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored.
Pettersson picked up his 28th goal when he beat goalie Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot.
St. Louis led 2-0 before Miller scored his 20th goal 9:08 into the third, and Kuzmenko tied it on his 27th in the final minute.
Rookie Tyler Tucker scored his first career goal for the Blues, and Alexey Toropchenko had a short-handed goal. Binnington made 38 saves.
Vancouver rookie Arturs Silovs had 20 stops in his third career NHL start.
Vancouver had a goal disallowed in the first period. Miller scored on a delayed penalty at 14:27, but it was waved off after St. Louis challenged for goaltender interference.
Bruins 6, Kraken 5
SEATTLE — Jake DeBrusk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:38 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins edged the Seattle Kraken 6-5 on Thursday night.
The win avenged Boston’s first regulation home loss of the season, which was a 3-0 defeat to Seattle back on Jan. 12, still the only time Boston has been shut out this year.
Seattle’s Matty Beniers scored just 40 seconds into the game, and the teams went back and forth the rest of the way.
Jaden Schwartz put Seattle ahead 5-4 at 15:50 of the third period. Brandon Carlo tied it less than 30 seconds later.
DeBrusk scored the go-ahead goal at 18:22, with an assist from Charlie McAvoy.
Golden Knights 4, Flames 3, OT
LAS VEGAS — Alex Pietrangelo scored on a rebound 42 seconds into overtime to complete Vegas’ rally from two goals down in the third period to beat Calgary.
Jonathan Marchessault took a shot from the slot that nearly went into the net, but dropped behind Calgary goalie Dan Vladar. Pietrangelo was there to knock in the puck. Jack Eichel had the secondary assist for his second point of the night after earlier scoring a goal.
Zach Whitecloud and William Carrier also scored to help the Western Conference-leading Knights extend their points streak to eight games. They are 6-0-2 over that stretch.
Jakob Pelletier, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mikael Backlund had goals for the Flames.
Whitecloud brought the Knights to within 3-2 5:08 into the third period, and William Carrier stuffed on put a loose puck into the back of the net with 6:35 left in the period.
Predators 6, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE — Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice, and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Thursday night.
Granlund has nine goals this season. Niederreiter extended his goal streak to three games. Yakov Trenin and Tommy Novak also scored for Nashville.
Matt Duchene had three assists, and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for his 22nd win of the season.
Nico Sturm scored his 11th goal and Martin Kaut scored his first for the Sharks. James Reimer made 24 saves.
Niederreiter’s first goal came 6:24 into the first period on a power play. Reimer was heavily screened on the play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.