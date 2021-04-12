Golden Knights 1, Coyotes 0
LAS VEGAS — Marc-Andre Fleury tied Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history with 484 wins, making 14 saves in the Vegas Golden Knights’ victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Fleury also moved into a tie for 15th with Patrick Roy with 66 shutouts. He snapped a season-high three-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 against Arizona this season.
Tomas Nosek scored midway through the third period. Jonathan Marchessault backhanded a touch pass into the slot for Nosek and he beat Adin Hill with a wrist shot. Hill made 28 saves, two nights after being benched after spotting Vegas a 5-0 lead in a 7-4 loss.
Capitals 8, Bruins 1
BOSTON — T.J. Oshie scored one of his two goals in Washington’s three-goal first-period and former Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara played his first game in front of Boston’s fans in the Capitals’ blowout victory.
The 44-year-old Chara was the Bruins’ captain for his 14 seasons with the club.
Conor Sheary and Lars Eller each also scored twice, and Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd each had one of the season-high goals scored by the Capitals in their first victory in regulation against Boston this season.
Rookie Vitek Vanecek stopped 34 shots, but lost a chance for his second shutout when Craig Smith scored a power-play goal in the third.
Islanders 3, Rangers 2, OT
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Ryan Pulock scored 1:13 into overtime to lift and the New York Islanders beat the Rangers.
Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the first period for the Islanders, who have won eight of 11 and are 18-2-2 at home. Mathew Barzal had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots to improve to 11-3-1 this season.
Libor Hajek and Brendan Smith scored in the second period for the Rangers.
Penguins 5, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and Pittsburgh rolled past New Jersey.
Bryan Rust scored a controversial goal and Jake Guenzel added two late ones as the Penguins won their third straight and improved to 9-2-1 in their last 12. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves.
Miles Wood and P.K. Subban scored for the Devils.
Sabres 5, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Rasmus Asplund and Jeff Skinner scored 25 seconds apart late in the third period to help Buffalo beat Philadelphia.
Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sam Reinhart and Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 40 saves. The NHL-worst Sabres improved to 10-25-6.
Oskar Lindblom, Shayne Gostisbehere and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers.
Predators 3, Stars 2, SO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Johansen was the lone scorer in the shootout, lighting Nashville past Dallas.
Ryan Ellis and Yakov Trenin scored in regulation for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 24 saves. The Predators have won four of five.
Roope Hintz and Jamie Oleksiak scored for Dallas.
Avalanche 4, Ducks 1
