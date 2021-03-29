Capitals 5, Rangers 4
WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson had two goals, Alex Ovechkin scored the 724th of his career and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the New York Rangers for their 10th victory in 11 games.
Ovechkin has 11 goals in those 11 games and leads the team with 18 this season. He’s seven shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL career goal-scoring list.
Colin Blackwell scored twice on his 28th birthday, and Alexis Lafreniere and Chris Kreider also scored for New York.
Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 1
DETROIT — Michael Rasmussen broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and Detroit beat Columus for the second time in two days.
Evgeny Svechnikov, defenseman Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard made 16 saves. Pickard also was in goal Saturday in the Red Wings’ 3-1 victory.
Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots.
Devils 1, Bruins 0
BOSTON — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 40 shots for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Palmieri scored and New Jersey held off Boston.
The Devils improved to 4-0-1 against Boston this season, with each game decided by a goal.
Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves for the Bruins.
Panthers 4, Stars 1
DALLAS — Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice in the first period and the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars after losing standout defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a serious leg injury.
Ekblad was taken off on a stretcher midway through the second period after getting tangled up in the corner with Stars defenseman Esa Lindell following a hit from Lindell. An air cast was placed on his left leg.
Ekblad’s 11 goals this season are tied for the most among NHL defensemen.
Predators 3, Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Roman Josi scored with 6:33 left in the third period and surging Nashville beat Chicago for its fifth straight victory.
Viktor Arvidsson also scored and Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots. Nashville won for the seventh time in eight games and moved into a tie with Chicago for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.
Alex DeBrincat scored two goals 1:50 apart in the third period to tie it for Chicago. Malcolm Subban made with 28 saves.
Ducks 3, Blues 2, OT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.