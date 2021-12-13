Avalanche 3, Panthers 2
DENVER — Andre Burakovsky notched his first career hat trick and Colorado beat Florida.
Burakovsky got his three goals in a span of 12:05 from late in the second into the third for the Colorado’s fourth straight win. Mikko Rantanen had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots for the Avalanche.
Joe Thornton and Brandon Montour scored in the third period for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 23 saves.
Colorado was without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who will miss two weeks with a lower-body injury suffered Friday against Detroit. The Avalanche then lost defenseman Jacob MacDonald after he took a hard check from Ryan Lomberg early in the second period. MacDonald was taken off on a stretcher but the team announced he was still at the arena and was responsive.
Predators 1, Rangers 0
NEW YORK — Rookie forward Philip Tomasino scored early in the second period and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers.
The Predators have won five straight, including a sweep of the three New York area teams over a four-day stretch. They beat the Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night and New Jersey 3-2 on Friday night.
Saros had six saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 16 in the third to pick up his 16th career shutout.
Golden Knights 6, Wild 4
LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the third period and Vegas beat Minnesota.
The Golden Knights’ top line of Stone (goal, two assists), Max Pacorietty (goal, two assists) and Chandler Stephenson (four assists) combined for 10 points as Vegas won for the ninth time in 12 home games.
Zach Whitecloud scored twice, and Evgenii Dadonov, Pacioretty and Alex Pietrangelo added goals for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 23 saves.
Alex Goligoski, Mats Zuccarello, Nick Bjugstad and Marcus Foligno scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots. Minnesota, which was on an 8-0-0 run since Nov. 24, lost consecutive games after falling 2-1 in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Canucks 2, Hurricanes 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored and the Vancouver Canucks extended their win streak to four games with a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canucks are undefeated under new coach Bruce Boudreau.
Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who outshot Vancouver 29-26. Carolina had its four-game win streak halted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.