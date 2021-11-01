Hurricanes 2, Coyotes 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Defenseman Brett Pesce scored a power-play goal with 2:27 left in regulation to keep the Carolina Hurricanes perfect this season with a victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes.
The Hurricanes are 8-0-0, extending their best start to a season in franchise history.
Martin Necas scored the other goal and set up Pesce’s goal. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots for his seventh win.
Rookie Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for the Coyotes, and Christian Fischer had their only goal.
Pesce’s first goal of the season allowed him to become the 14th different Carolina player with at least one goal.
It was the first game in NHL history between an undefeated team having played seven or more games against a winless team with at least seven games, according to NHL Stats.
Blue Jackets 4, Devils 3, SO
NEWARK, N.J. — Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in a shootout and Joonas Korpisalo had 39 saves for Columbus in its win over New Jersey.
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus. It was the team’s first road victory of the season.
Andreas Johnsson, Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Devils, and Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves.
The Devils got out to a fast start, scoring 1:07 into the game, but Columbus tied it about 10 minutes later.
Rangers 3, Kraken 1
SEATTLE — Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal and Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots in New York’s win over Seattle.
After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Rangers shook off a long, lethargic stretch to win their franchise-record fifth road game in October. It’s the most road wins New York has had in the first nine games of a season.
Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Rangers. Kreider grabbed a piece of Rangers history with his goal at 3:38 in the first-period, tying Phil Esposito for 15th-most goals in franchise history with his 184.
Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 14 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.