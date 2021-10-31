Predators 3, Islanders 2, SO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored in the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Tanner Jeannot scored twice and Juuse Saros made 34 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of three straight.
Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves in regulation and overtime and Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. Beauvillier scored the game’s first goal at 14:46 of the opening period on a New York power play.
Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 4
TORONTO — John Tavares had a goal and two assists and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.
Jake Muzzin and Alexander Kerfoot each had a goal and an assist and Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting also scored to help Toronto improve to 4-4-1.
Joe Veleno and Filip Zadina had a goal and an assist apiece and Vladislav Namestnikov and Filip Hronek added goals for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots.
The Red Wings dropped to 4-3-2. They played without scoring leader Tyler Bertuzzi because he has declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and is unable to travel to Canada without a 14-day quarantine.
Bunting snapped a 1-1 tie — and Toronto’s 0-for-17 stretch with the man advantage over the last six games — when he redirected Jason Spezza’s slap pass with 17.1 seconds left in second period on the Maple Leafs’ first power play.
Bruins 3, Panthers 2, SO
BOSTON — Charlie Coyle had the only score in the shootout and the Boston Bruins beat Florida 3-2 Saturday night, ending the Panthers’ season-opening winning streak at eight games.
The Panthers fell two wins short of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season, set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07.
Devils 4, Penguins 2
PITTSBURGH — Jesper Bratt scored on a third-period penalty shot to spoil Sidney Crosby’s season debut and help the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Saturday night.
Crosby pulled down Bratt in the slot with three minutes left, leading to the deciding penalty shot. Bratt skated to the right and beat goalie Tristan Jarry with a backhander.
Sharks 2, Jets 1, OT
SAN JOSE — Timo Meier scored a power-play goal in overtime and the San Jose Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and their coach to NHL COVID-19 protocols, beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 Saturday night and snapping a three-game losing streak. The Sharks announced before the game they would be without the seven players and coach Bob Boughner. The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes.
Blues 1, Blackhawks 0
ST. LOUIS — Torey Krug scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in St. Louis' win over winless Chicago.
The Blackhawks dropped to 0-7-2 to set a franchise record for the worst start to a season. Chicago was winless through eight games in 1953-54, when they were 0-7-1, and 1999-00, when they were 0-4-4.
The Blues rebounded after their first loss of the season Thursday night.
Binnington earned his ninth career shutout. Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves for Chicago. He’s 0-5-0 this season.
Avalanche 4, Wild 1
DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists and set up Colorado’s go-ahead goal by defenseman Erik Johnson in a win over Minnesota.
Nazem Kadri also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of assists. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves.
Landeskog’s second goal was an empty-netter at 17:48 of the third which went in off the post on a shot from near the red line.
Ryan Hartman scored his fourth goal of the season for the Wild. Cam Talbot had 27 saves.
Oilers 2, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl scored power-play goals and Edmonton beat Vancouver.
Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver with seven seconds left in the third period.
Edmonton’s Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots in his fourth straight start in place of Mike Smith, who is sidelined due to a lower-body injury.
Thatcher Demko made 32 saves for the Canucks.
Connor McDavid had one assist and nine shots on goal. Conor Garland led the way with six shots for Vancouver.
Flames 4, Flyers 0
CALGARY, Alberta — Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves as Calgary blanked Philadelphia for its sixth straight win.
Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund (empty net) also scored for Calgary (6-1-1).
The Flames were coming off a five-game road trip in which they never trailed and won all games by a combined score of 21-7.
Coming off a 45-save shutout over Pittsburgh on Thursday, Markstrom earned his third shutout in his last four starts. The 31-year-old Swede improved to 4-1-1 with a .957 save percentage.
Carter Hart made 32 saves for Philadelphia (4-2-1).
