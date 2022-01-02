Bruins 4, Sabres 3, OT
BOSTON — Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot from the slot 34 seconds into overtime and Boston completed a comeback victory over Buffalo in the Bruins’ first game in 16 days.
Playing for the first time since Dec. 16 after six games were postponed due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and a league shutdown, the Bruins erased a 3-1 deficit when Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall scored early in the third period. Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots.
Hurricanes 7, Blue Jackets 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz each scored twice and Carolina had the last seven goals to beat Columbus.
Panthers 5, Canadiens 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Bennett scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves and Florida beat Montreal for its third straight victory.
Predators 6, Blackhawks 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and assist in Nashville’s victory over Chicago.
Islanders 3, Oilers 2
NEW YORK — Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers.
Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders. They got their first win beyond regulation this season after losing the first six.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots to help New York improve to 3-0-1 in the last four games overall, and 4-0-1 at home after losing the first seven (0-5-2) at the new UBS Arena.
Maple Leafs 6, Senators 0
TORONTO — Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored on the same first-period penalty kill for their first goals of the season and Toronto routed Ottawa at fan-less Scotiabank Arena.
Blues 6, Wild 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night.
The official faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees, the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played with a temperature below zero.
David Perron got the Blues on the board in the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Krug joined Kyrou by scoring in the second, and Robert Thomas pitched in with two assists. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves for the Blues. They are 11-1-2 in their last 14 games against the rival Wild.
Canucks 5, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.
Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last month and have won both games in Seattle against its new Pacific Northwest rival this season (the Kraken come to Vancouver in April). Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.
The Kraken lost their fifth straight and eighth in the past nine games. Seattle also has not won at home since Dec. 3 when it beat Edmonton.
Podkolzin scored at 8:53 to give the Canucks an early lead, followed by Hoglander’s power-play goal later in the period for a 2-0 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.