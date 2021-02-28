Flames 6, Senators 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Juuso Valimaki, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames, who ended Ottawa’s three-game win streak.
Flyers 3, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brian Elliott stopped 23 shots to shut out the Buffalo Sabres for a second time this season in leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 win on Saturday.
Capitals 5, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Garnet Hathaway and Daniel Sprong scored in the opening 5:06 for the streaking Capitals. Lars Eller added the third goal in a big first period and Jabub Vrana gave the Capitals breathing room with a third-period breakaway tally. Rookie Vitek Vanecek had 22 saves in his ninth win.
Predators 2, Blue Jackets 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mattias Ekholm scored a pair of second-period goals, and Juuse Saros made 29 saves for Nashville, a winner of three of the last four games. Saros earned his first victory since Jan. 27. Saros’ fellow Finn Pekka Rinne has taken a larger share of the goaltending duties for Nashville in the month of February.
Lightning 5, Stars 0
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for his second straight shutout and 23rd overall and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Saturday night in the first Stanley Cup rematch of the season.
The teams will meet again Tuesday night in Dallas. They had four previous scheduled meetings season postponed because of COVID protocols and weather issues in Dallas.
Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, and Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Pat Maroon also scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning scored two power-play goals and one short-handed to extend their winning streak to four games.
Penguins 4, Islanders 3, OT
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Kris Letang got his second goal of the game 4:34 into overtime, giving Pittsburgh the win.
Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which won for the sixth time in eight games. Jared McCann also scored, and Tristan Jarry made 24 saves as the Penguins beat the Islanders for the fourth time in five meetings this season.
Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov, starting for the fifth straight game, stopped 27 shots.
New York fell to 6-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum, remaining the NHL’s only team without a regulation loss at home. The Islanders went 7-2-2 in February — with all the losses coming against the Penguins.
Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 0
EDMONTON, Alberta — Jack Campbell made 30 saves for his third NHL shutout, Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs opened a three-game set in Edmonton with a victory.
William Nylander, Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto (16-4-2), which was without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews because of a wrist injury. John Tavares added two assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 16-4-2 and open a six-point lead over the Oilers in the all-Canadian North Division.
Mike Smith stopped 25 shots for Edmonton, which had won five straight.
Hurricanes 4, Panthers 3, SO
SUNRISE, Fla. — Martin Necas scored the winning goal in a shootout for Carolina, which also got goals from Vincent Trocheck, Jake Bean and Warren Foegele in regulation.
Jonathan Huberdeau, Frank Vatrano, and Patric Hornqvist scored for Florida.
Hornqvist scored his ninth goal of the season with 1:54 remaining in the third period as Florida rallied for the second time in the contest and forced the OT. Foegele had given Carolina a 3-2 lead with just under six minutes remaining.
James Reimer had 28 saves for the Hurricanes. Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 30 of 33 shots for the Panthers.
Red Wings 5, Blackhawks 3
CHICAGO — Frans Nielsen had a goal and an assist and Detroit won its second straight.
Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who won for the third time in four games after a 4-12-3 start. The Blackhawks had won two straight and five of their previous six.
Alex DeBrincat, Mattias Janmark and Dominik Kubalik scored for Chicago.
Wild 4, Kings 3, OT
Avalanche 6, Coyotes 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jacob MacDonald broke a tie with his first goal of the season and Colorado swept the two-game, two-day series.
Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Joonas Donskoi, Tyson Jost and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored, with the Avalanche striking four times in the third period. Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for the victory.
Clayton Keller and Ilya Lyubushkin — with his first NHL goal — scored for Arizona. Antti Raanta made 35 saves.
Jets 2, Canadiens 1, OT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Paul Stastny scored in the first minute of overtime to give Winnipeg a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, extending the Jets’ winning streak to four games.
Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which won the game despite being outshot 41-21. Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves.
Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Jake Allen made 19 saves in the loss.
Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2, OT
ANAHEIM — William Karlsson scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights continued their mastery of the Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory Saturday night.
Karlsson scored on a breakaway and put a wrist shot past John Gibson with 1:37 remaining in overtime for his fifth goal of the season. Karlsson also had a highlight-reel goal in the second period to give Vegas a 2-1 lead.
Blues 7, Sharks 6
SAN JOSE — Marco Scandella scored his second goal of the game to break a tie in the third period and St. Louis rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-6 Saturday night after Blues starting goalie Jordan Binnington lost his cool when getting pulled.
Binnington went after three Sharks when he was replaced after allowing his fourth goal on 19 shots. Ville Husso stopped 19 of 21 shots he faced in relief and the Blues got the win after tying the game on Zach Sanford’s goal late in the second and then three more in the first 7:14 of a back-and-forth third period.
Mackenzie MacEachern scored a short-handed goal, Ryan O’Reilly added another and Scandella took a pass from Oskar Sundqvist to make it 7-6 midway through the third.
Evander Kane and Timo Meier each scored twice and Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc added goals in the Sharks' first game back after having one game postponed because of Tomas Hertl’s positive test for the coronavirus. Devan Dubnyk allowed seven goals on 30 shots.
