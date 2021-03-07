Islanders 5, Sabres 2
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 for their fourth straight victory.
Rangers 6, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Ryan Strome scored twice and the streaking Rangers sent the Devils to their fifth straight loss and eighth in nine games.
Penguins 4, Flyers 3
PITTSBURGH — Jared McCann pounced on a rebound and knocked it past Bryan Elliott with less than 10 minutes to go to lead the Penguins past the Flyers.
Panthers 6, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Noel Acciari scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and Florida got its second straight victory.
Canucks 4, Maple Leafs 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored in a 42-second span in the third period and Vancouver beat NHL-leading Toronto to sweep the two-game series.
Canadiens 7, Jets 1
MONTREAL — Brendan Gallagher scored twice in the Canadiens’ four-goal second period.
Coyotes 4, Wild 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tyler Pitlick scored twice, Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and Arizona rallied to beat Minnesota.
Lawson Crouse scored for the first time in 21 games, and Jakob Chychrun also scored for the Coyotes, who trailed 2-0 after one period. Niklas Hjalmarsson, Clayton Keller and Derick Brassard each had two assists. Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots.
Ducks 5, Avalanche 4, OT
DENVER — Ryan Getzlaf scored on a power play 1:59 into overtime and Anaheim snapped a nine-game winless streak.
Troy Terry had two goals, Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists and Kevin Shattenkirk added a goal and an assist to help the Ducks win for the first time since Feb. 11.
Stars 5, Blue Jackets 0
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored his NHL-leading ninth power-play goal and the Stars tallied twice in the opening period for the first time this season, winning for only the second time in the past 12 games.
The 36-year-old Pavelski scored 45 seconds after Jason Dickinson poked a loose puck under the left leg of Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Stars rookie Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his first career shutout, coming in his seventh start.
Kings 4, Blues 3, OT
LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe scored 1:45 into overtime, Anze Kopitar had two goals and an assist and the Kings rallied for the win after trailing by three goals in the first period.
Kempe scored off a pass from Gabriel Vilardi to cap a 3-on-1 rush and help the Kings end a four-game losing streak.
Matt Luff scored and Jonathan Quick made 22 saves for the Kings, who had not overcome a three-goal deficit to win since Dec. 18, 2014.
Oilers 3, Flames 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:45 left and added two assists, leading the Edmonton Oilers over the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night.
The star forward was held without a point in his previous three games, all losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers (15-11-0).
Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin had the goals for the Flames (11-12-2). Gaudreau converted on the power play, and Hanifin got his first of the season.
Mike Smith made 34 saves in the win. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots for Calgary.
Smith had 20 saves in the first period.
Golden Knights 4, Sharks 0
SAN JOSE — Alex Tuch scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury earned his NHL-leading fourth shutout in his return from a rare night off to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Saturday.
Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored. Tuch and Fleury did the rest of the damage as the Golden Knights swept the back-to-back in San Jose and extended their winning streak to six games. Fleury made 24 saves for his 65th career shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.