Kraken 4, Panthers 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday night to deny the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season.
Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak added goals and Joonas Donskoi had two assists for the Kraken, who were facing the Panthers for the first time.
Red Wings 3, Sabres 2, OT
DETROIT — Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime to give Detroit a win over Buffalo.
Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period.
Oilers 3, Golden Knights 2
LAS VEGAS — Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory in Edmonton’s win over Vegas.
Koskinen’s win total is tied for the NHL’s best this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers.
Canadiens 6, Penguins 3
PITTSBURGH — Josh Anderson scored two empty-net goals and Montreal scored five times in the third period to end a lengthy road drought with a win over Pittsburgh.
Tyler Toffoli also scored into an empty net, and Christian Dvorak and Artturi Lehkonen added goals in the final 20 minutes for the Canadiens, who snapped a seven-game road skid and a two-game losing streak.
Blues 6, Blue Jackets 3
ST. LOUIS — Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev each scored twice and St. Louis beat Columbus.
Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou also scored as St. Louis won for the third time in 10 games. Ville Husso made 24 saves for his third win in four starts.
Adam Boqvist scored twice and Boone Jenner also had a goal for the Blue Jackets, who had their three-game winning streak halted.
Stars 3, Coyotes 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Roope Hintz scored his seventh goal in eight games and Dallas extended its winning streak to four games in beating Arizona.
Jacob Peterson and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who have won six of seven. Joe Pavelski had two assists. Braden Holtby had 25 saves for the Stars.
Avalanche 6, Predators 2
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick and an assist, Bo Byram scored in his return to the lineup, and Colorado beat Nashville.
It was Rantanen’s first hat trick of the season and the third of his career.
Valeri Nichushkin and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche. Cale Makar had three assists, but his goal-scoring streak ended at five games. Jonas Johansson had 26 saves for Colorado.
Jets 4, Flames 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Kyle Connor scored twice, including the game-winner with five minutes left, as Winnipeg snapped a five-game skid with a comeback victory over Calgary.
Connor’s 14 goals ties him for fifth in the NHL.
Paul Stastny and Andrew Copp also scored for Winnipeg, which salvaged the final game of its three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck had 34 saves.
Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which lost in regulation for the first time in eight games. Markstrom had 24 saves.
