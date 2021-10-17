Wild 3, Kings 2
LOS ANGELES — Frederick Gaudreau, Victor Rask and Ryan Hartman scored in the second period and the Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Kings. Cam Talbot started for the second straight night and made 29 saves. He stopped 57 of 60 shots to win back-to-back games against Anaheim and Los Angeles.
Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves.
While Minnesota wasn’t able to immediately carry over the energy from Marcus Foligno’s goal in the final seconds in a 2-1 win at Anaheim on Friday, the Wild got on track in the middle 20 minutes.
Sabres 2, Coyotes 1, SO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson and Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the shootout, helping Buffalo beat Arizona.
Cody Eakin scored in the second period for the Sabres, and Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves before stopping two of three shots in the tiebreaker.
Panthers 5, Islanders 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Bennett got his second career hat trick, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots and Florida topped New York for a 2-0-0 start for the seventh time in the franchise’s 28 seasons.
Penguins 5, Blackhawks 2
PITTSBURGH — Drew O’Connor scored his first NHL goal, Danton Heinen got his third in three games and Pittsburgh scored four times in the first period in a win over Chicago.
Bruins 3, Stars 1
BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored twice, Jake DeBrusk broke a 1-all tie early in the third period and Boston opened the season with a win over Dallas.
Rangers 3, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Alexis Lafreniere snapped a third-period tie with a power-play goal in his first NHL game back home, and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 for their first victory under new coach Gerard Gallant.
Maple Leafs 3, Senators 1
TORONTO — Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting scored his first for his hometown team and Toronto beat Ottawa.
Blue Jackets 2, Kraken 1, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrick Laine scored at 2:16 of overtime to give Columbus a come-from-behind win over Seattle.
Lightning 2, Capitals 1
WASHINGTON — Steven Stamkos scored the overtime winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 2-1.
Red Wings 3, Canucks 1
DETROIT — Thomas Greiss made 40 saves and Detroit made an early lead stand up in a win over Vancouver.
Hurricanes 3, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andrei Svechnikov scored with 6:00 left in the third period, and Teuvo Teravainen added a late empty-net goal as Carolina edged Nashville.
Blues 5, Avalanche 3
DENVER — David Perron scored two goals, Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots and the St. Louis Blues held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener.
Oilers 5, Flames 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored three goals for his 11th career hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2.
Sharks 4, jets 3
SAN JOSE — Jasper Weatherby scored the tying goal in his NHL debut and William Eklund set up the go-ahead score in his first career game to lead San Jose past Winnipeg.
