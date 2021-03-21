Penguins 3, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, helping Pittsburgh end a two-game skid.
Zach Aston-Reese also scored, Casey DeSmith made 24 saves and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh, which won for the seventh time in nine games.
Canadiens 5, Canucks 4
MONTREAL — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner in the Montreal Canadiens’ 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.
Tatar fooled Braden Holtby with deft stick-handling in the sixth round of the tiebreaker.
Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation. Nick Suzuki, Joel Edmundson and Brendan Gallagher also scored, and Shea Weber and Phillip Danault each had two assists. Carey Price stopped 14 shots.
Panthers 2, Predators 0
SUNRISE, Fla. — Chris Driedger stopped 21 shots, Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair scored, and Florida dominated Nashville. Nashville’s Juuse Saros stopped 47 of 48 shots, but the Predators couldn’t solve Driedger, making his first start since March 7.
Avalanche 6, Wild 0
DENVER — Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves, Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists, and Colorado Avalanche beat Minnesota.
Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Mikko Rantanen scored his third goal in two games. Tyler Jost, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin also scored.
Lightning 4, Blackhawks 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Saturday.
Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Yanni Gourde, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay. Alex Killorn had two assists, and the Lightning improved to 12-2-0 at home.
Maple Leafs 2, Flames 0
TORONTO — Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Saturday night.
Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games.
Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Bjorkstrand and Seth Jones scored third-period goals for the Blue Jackets, whose only lead in the game came on the last attempt in the shootout. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 35 shots for Columbus.
Stars 3, Red Wings 0
DETROIT — Tanner Kero broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, Anton Khudobin stopped all 21 shots he faced and the Dallas Stars pulled away to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0.
Andrej Sekera gave the Stars a two-goal cushion midway through the third period. A little later in the game, Khudobin denied Robby Fabbri on a breakaway and finished with his third shutout this season.
Rangers 3, Capitals 1
WASHINGTON — Mika Zibanejad scored the go-ahead goal with 2:32 left, Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 Saturday night to snap the NHL’s longest winning streak at seven.
New York has won three of four against East Division-leading Washington this season. The Rangers led for much of the game Friday night before losing on two late goals by Alex Ovechkin.
Islanders 6, Flyers 1
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Casey Cizikas scored twice in New York’s four-goal first period and the Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 Saturday night.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jordan Eberle, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders end a two-game skid that followed a nine-game winning streak. Oliver Wahlstrom and Thomas Hickey each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots for his seventh straight win.
Coyotes 5, Ducks 1
ANAHEIM — Derick Brassard completed a hat trick early in the second period and Arizona beat Anaheim to end a five-game losing streak.
Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist, Clayton Keller scored for the second straight game. Antti Raanta made 27 saves, allowing only Adam Henrique’s late goal.
Ryan Miller was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots in the first period for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz made 12 saves in relief. Anaheim has lost five of six, with the victory coming in overtime Thursday night against Arizona.
Blues 5, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE — Ryan O’Reilly snapped a third-period tie 12 seconds after San Jose was penalized for a faceoff violation, Jordan Kyrou scored twice and St. Louis Blues beat the Sharks.
O’Reilly won the offensive-zone draw and then got the puck back in the circle, where he beat Devan Dubnyk 4:22 into the third to make it 3-2. Kyrou added his second goal of the game late in the period and David Perron scored an empty-netter to give the Blues a sweep of the back-to-back set after arriving in San Jose on a five-game losing streak.
Vince Dunn also scored, and Perron and O’Reilly each had three assists. Ville Husso made 29 saves.
Oilers 4, Jets 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl's third-period goal proved to be the winner as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from two goals down and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Saturday night.
Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse and Devin Shore also scored. Mike Smith made 29 saves. The Oilers have won three consecutive games and are tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs atop the North Division. Edmonton was coming off a 2-1 win on Thursday night.
Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in the loss.
Copp scored the first goal of the game on a power play at 10:36 of the first. Nikolaj Ehlers fired a puck that pinballed off an Oilers defenseman and Copp’s stick before finding the back of the net.
Dubois doubled the Jets’ lead with 4:33 left in the opening period. McDavid responded almost two minutes later, cutting the Jets’ lead in half.
