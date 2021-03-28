Bruins 3, Sabres 2
BOSTON — Buffalo lost its 17th consecutive game, twice blowing one-goal leads before Craig Smith scored with 3:50 left to give Boston the victory.
The Sabres have not won since Feb. 23, tying the 18th longest NHL losing streak.
Matt Grzelcyk and Nick Ritchie each had a goal and an assist, and third-stringer Daniel Vladar stopped 25 shots for Boston. Sam Reinhart and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo.
Flyers 2, Rangers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Sam Morin scored his first NHL goal with 4:27 left to help Philadelphia beat New York.
Nolan Patrick also scored for the Flyers, who badly needed to win a close one against the Rangers. New York beat the Flyers 9-0 last week and again 8-3 on Thursday night, scoring 15 straight goals over the two games.
Mike Zibanejad scored for New York.
Red Wings 3, Blue Jackets 1
DETROIT — Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored 29 seconds apart in the first period and Calvin Pickard made 21 saves in his first start of the season, helping Detroit beat Columbus Blue.
Anthony Mantha also scored for the last-place Red Wings. They were coming off an embarrassing 7-1 loss at Nashville on Thursday night.
Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2, OT
DENVER — Max Pacioretty scored at 1:56 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Vegas rebounded from a 5-1 loss in the series opener Thursday night to move two points ahead of Colorado atop the West Division. Pacioretty also had an assist, Alex Martinez and William Carrier scored, and Marc-Andre Fluery made 22 saves.
Joonas Donskoi and Devon Toews scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves. The Avalanche had won eight straight at home.
Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 3, OT
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give lift Toronto past Edmonton for its third straight victory.
Matthews fired the puck towards the net that it went off Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse and got past goalie Mike Smith. Matthews broke a tie with Oilers star Connor McDavid for the NHL goals lead with his 22nd. The Toronto star also had an assist.
Penguins 6, Islanders 3
PITTSBURGH — Bryan Rust got his fourth career hat trick, Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins blitzed the New York Islanders 6-3 on Saturday night.
Evan Rodrigues and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 29 shots as Pittsburgh pulled within two points of New York and Washington for first place in the crowded East Division.
Hurricanes 4, Lightning 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas scored his second goal of the game to break a tie with 3:53 remaining and Carolina beat Tampa Bay in a Central Division showdown.Necas, who also had two assists, put the Hurricanes ahead on a power play, with Dougie Hamilton getting an assist to extend his franchise-record points streak for a defenseman to 14 games. That’s the longest active streak in the NHL for any player.
Panthers 4, Stars 3, OT
DALLAS — Aaron Ekblad scored with 9.3 seconds left in overtime after his apparent winner moments earlier was wiped out by a replay review, and Florida beat Dallas.
Carter Verhaeghe got the Panthers to overtime with a hat trick and they snapped a three-game losing streak that marked their longest of the season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the first of back-to-back games between the teams in Dallas.
Denis Gurianov, John Klingberg and Joel L’Esperance scored for the Stars.
Predators 3, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Mikael Grunland, Rocco Grimaldi and Ryan Johansen scored and Nashville beat Chicago for its fourth consecutive win.
Juuse Saros made 20 saves, and Luke Kunin had two assists to help Nashville move ahead of Columbus into fifth in the Central Division, two points behind the Blackhawks in the race for the division’s final playoff berth.
Pius Suter scored for Chicago.
Coyotes 4, Sharks 0
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Phil Kessel had his seventh career hat trick, Adin Hill made 33 saves and Arizona beat San Jose for its third straight victory.
Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists for the Coyotes. They tied St. Louis for fourth place in the West Division with 37 points.
Hill made 20 saves Friday night in a 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Flames 4, Jets 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau responded to a barb from his coach with a pair of assists for the Calgary Flames in a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.
Josh Leivo, Mark Giordano, Andrew Mangiapane and Sam Bennett scored for Calgary (16-17-3), which halted a four-game losing streak in the second of three straight games between the teams.
The series finale is Monday night in Calgary.
Gaudreau, who had two goals in nine games coming in, produced his first multi-point game in a month in his 500th career game.
After a 3-2 loss Friday to the Jets, Flames coach Darryl Sutter said: “Hopefully he has more energy than in his 499th game.”
Gaudreau played 17:05 on Saturday, second among Flames forwards behind Elias Lindholm (19:56).
Calgary is 5-5 since Sutter took over as coach on March 8.
Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley got his first NHL goal and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets (21-12-2), who trail Toronto by two points atop the North Division.
