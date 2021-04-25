Penguins 4, Devils 2
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 20th goal of the season..
Blues 5, Avalanche 3
ST. LOUIS — Ryan O’Reilly had a hat trick to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov scored 24 seconds into overtime to help the Florida Panthers tighten up the Central Division.
Stars 2, Red Wings 1, OT
DETROIT — Jamie Benn scored 32 seconds into overtime, lifting the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Flames 5, Canadiens 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau scored twice and Calgary beat Montreal for the second straight night.
Maple Leafs 4, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mitch Marner scored his 100th NHL goals to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets.
Capitals 6, Islanders 3
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Daniel Sprong scored twice in injured Alex Ovechkin’s place on Washington’s top line.
Wild 6, Sharks 3
SAN JOSE — Ryan Suter scored 19 seconds in, Kirill Kaprizov scored for the fifth straight game and Minnesota clinched a playoff spot.
Marcus Foligno and Jared Spurgeon also scored in the first period as the Wild jumped on top early to join Vegas and Colorado as three of the four playoff teams in the West Division following their sixth straight win.
Kevin Fiala and Nick Bonino also scored for Minnesota and Kaapo Kahkonen made 27 saves.
Golden Knights 5, Ducks 1
ANAHEIM — Chandler Stephenson scored two goals in the first period and Vegas cruised to its franchise-record ninth consecutive victory.
Stephenson had the first three-point night of his career, while Shea Theodore and William Karlsson got goals against their former team as the Knights rolled toward their fourth straight playoff appearance. William Carrier also scored for Vegas, which completed the season series with seven wins over Anaheim in eight meetings.
Robin Lehner made 23 saves in his second win at Honda Center in nine days.
Coyotes 4, Kings 0
LOS ANGELES — Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season, nd the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Saturday night.
John Hayden, Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun also scored, helping the Coyotes remain fourth in the West Division. Arizona is one point ahead of St. Louis, which beat Colorado 5-3 earlier in the day, for the final playoff spot.
It was Kuemper’s 20th career shutout.
Canucks 4, Senators 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Tanner Pearson and J.T. Miller scored late in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Saturday night.
Nate Schmidt and Brock Boeser also scored for Vancouver, and Bo Horvat had two assists. Braden Holtby had 26 saves, including a penalty shot.
Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist, and Colin White also scored for the Senators, who snapped a three-game winning streak.
Matt Murray started and stopped 12 of 13 shots before leaving wit an injury early in the second period. Marcus Hogberg had 18 saves in relief.
