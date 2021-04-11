Flyers 3, Bruins 2
PHILADELPHIA — Sean Couturier broke a tie midway through the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday.
Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots to help Philadelphia move within four points of Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Flyers, with Philadelphia having 16 games remaining. The teams completed the regular-season series.
Stars 4, Panthers 1
DALLAS — Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game in Dallas’ victory over Florida.
Blackhawks 4, Blue Jackets 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots and Chicago rallied to beat Columbus.
Carl Soderberg, Wyatt Kalynuk and Dylan Strome also scored for the Blackhawks, They who had dropped five of the last seven while battling Nashville and Dallas for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.
Red Wings 5, Hurricanes 4, SO
RALEIGH, N.C. — Adam Erne scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift Detroit past Carolina. Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Valtteri Filppula and Erne had goals in regulation for Detroit. Larkin also scored in the shootout. Thomas Greiss finished with 30 saves.
Martin Necas, Jordan Staal, Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov extended the shootout in the third round for Carolina.
Maple Leafs 6, Senators 5
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored three times to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 31, and Jack Campbell made 27 saves to set an NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season, leading Toronto past Ottawa.
Mitch Marner added a goal and three assists for Toronto. The North-leading Maple Leafs have won six straight to improve to 28-10-3. They are 5-2-1 against Ottawa this season
Jets 5, Canadiens 0
MONTREAL — Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perrault each had a goal and an assist in Winnipeg’s victory over Montreal.
Blues 3, Wild 2, OT
ST. LOUIS — Ryan O’Reilly scored with two seconds left in overtime to lift St. Louis past Minnesota.
Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Blues, tying it with 41.6 seconds left in regulation after the Blues pulled goalie Ville Husso.
O’Reilly skated around the net and stuffed a shot past Cam Talbot.
Nico Sturm and Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota.
The Blues have won three in a row — beating Minnesota 9-1 on Friday night — to move a point ahead of fourth-place Arizona for the last playoff spot in the West Division. The teams will meet for the third time in four nights on Monday in Minnesota.
Lightning 3, Predators 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves and Tampa Bay beat Nashville for its fourth victory in six games.
Ross Colton, Austin Cernak and Yanni Gourde scored.
Tampa Bay has won six of the seven head-to-head matchups with the Predators this season, including all three played in Nashville so far. The teams will complete the season series Tuesday night.
Flames 5, Oilers 0
CALGARY, Alberta — Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid.
Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.
Markstrom finished with his third shutout of the season and eighth of his career.
Mike Smith had 27 saves for the Oilers, who lost in regulation for the second time in 11 games. Edmonton was shutout for the third time this season and fell to third place in the North Division — seven points behind first-place Toronto and one behind Winnipeg.
After a scoreless first period, the Flames broke through with four goals on 10 shots in the second.
Kings 4, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE — Andreas Athanasiou, Alex Iafallo and Dustin Brown scored in the second period ad the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.
Jeff Carter also scored and Jonathan Quick made 26 saves as the Kings beat the Sharks for just the second time in eight meetings this season.
Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who now trail St. Louis by four points for the fourth and final playoff spot from the West Division. Arizona is three points ahead of the Sharks for fifth place.
Martin Jones came in 19-5-3 in his career — including 6-1 this season — gave up four goals on 19 shot through two periods. Josef Korenar stopped all seven shots he faced in the third in his NHL debut.
