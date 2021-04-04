Lightning 2, Red Wings 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 stops to move to 12-0 lifetime against Detroit and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 victory on Saturday.
Tampa Bay has won 17 consecutive home games against the Red Wings and improved to 20-1-1 in the last 22 meetings overall. The teams meet again on Sunday.
Bruins 7, Penguins 5
BOSTON — Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston’s five-goal second period, and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.
Patrice Bergeron moved into a tie for fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list. David Pastrnak scored twice, David Krejci and Bergeron each had a goal for Boston. Bergeron has 899 career points to equal Rick Middleton (898).
Predators 3, Blackhawks 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the surging Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Saturday.
Eeli Tolvanen, Colton Sissons and Luke Kunin scored for the Predators, winners of seven of eight.
Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Alex Wennberg had his first career hat trick as the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night.
Stars 3, Hurricanes 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tanner Kero snapped a tie 2:52 into the third period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night to post consecutive victories for the first time since the opening week of the season.
Sabres 3, Rangers 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Victor Olofsson tied the game with 3:41 left in the third period and Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 comeback victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday night.
Islanders 3, Flyers 2
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night, extending their dominant play at home.
Senators 6, Canadiens 3
MONTREAL — Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists, leading the Senators to the victory.
Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa.
Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. Ottawa had lost two straight, including a 4-1 decision against the Canadiens on Thursday.
Josh Anderson had two goals and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal.
Brady Tkachuk, Alex Formenton and Connor Brown scored for Ottawa, and Drake Batherson added an empty-net goal 2:55 remaining.
Wild 2, Golden Knights 1
LAS VEGAS — Joel Eriksson Ek snapped a tie in the third period and Cam Talbot made 27 saves, sending Minnesota to the win.
The Wild became the first team to sweep a two-game series in Las Vegas this season. The Golden Knights (0-2-1) are mired in their first three-game skid of the season.
Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota in the third.
Tomas Nosek scored the lone goal for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves.
Avalanche 2, Blues 1
DENVER — Cale Makar scored with 40 seconds left to lift the Avalanche to their fourth consecutive victory.
Nathan MacKinnon also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots for Colorado. The Avalanche improved to 12-0-2 over their last 14 games.
Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis and Ville Husso had 32 saves. The Blues have dropped five straight (0-4-1).
The game appeared headed to overtime when Makar’s shot from the right point went through traffic and by Husso.
St. Louis pulled Husso for an extra skater but couldn’t get a shot on goal.
Sharks 3, Kings 2
LOS ANGELES — Dylan Gambrell scored in the third period, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.
Kevin Labanc and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have won six of eight overall to climb back into playoff contention.
San Jose goaltender Martin Jones stopped 35 shots after he made 30 saves in Friday night’s 3-0 win at Los Angeles.
Dustin Brown and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who have lost five of six. Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.
