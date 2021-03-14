Rangers 4, Bruins 0
BOSTON — Chris Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal, Artemi Panarin had an assist in his first game back since leaving the team, and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak.
Panarin left Feb. 22 after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies. His return clearly provided a lift for New York.
Blue Jackets 4, Stars 3, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski scored with 4.5 seconds in overtime and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 Saturday night. Werenski scored his first goal since Jan. 23. Max Domi added a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligo also scored, and Jack Roslevic finished with three assists as Columbus snapped a three-game losing streak.
N.Y. Islanders 3, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Kieffer Bellows scored his first two goals of the season early in the third period and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory.
Oliver Walhstrom also scored and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves to help the East-leading Islanders extend their points streak to 11 games (10-0-1).
Penguins 3, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Casey DeSmith stopped 24 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed Buffalo its 10th straight loss with a 3-0 victory over the lowly Sabres on Saturday night.
Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal by batting in his own rebound with 3:23 remaining in the second period. The power-play goal was set up by Evgeni Malkin, who has three goals and seven assists in a seven-game point streak.
Capitals 5, Flyers 4
PHILADELPHIA — Alex Ovechkin scored, Carl Hagelin had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals held on late for their fourth straight win, 5-4 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.
Nick Jensen, Daniel Sprong and Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which has won eight of nine.
Nolan Patrick, James van Riemsdyk, Shayne Gostisbehere and Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers, who have lost four of five and were swept in three home games against Washington this week.
Lightning 6, Predators 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Playing in front of their home fans for the first time this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning raised their 2020 Stanley Cup banner and beat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Saturday night.
Tyler Johnson had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Alex Killorn, Brayden Point, Blake Coleman and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Erik Cernak finished with two assists.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots to earn his NHL-leading 17th win.
Erik Haula, Alexandre Carrier and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who fell to 1-5-1 in their past seven games. Pekka Rinne made 21 saves.
With a maximum crowd of 3,800 in attendance, the Lightning hoisted their 2020 championship banner to the rafters and jumped to a three-goal lead.
Panthers 4, Blackhawks 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist, and Florida earned its third straight win.
Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Frank Vatrano also scored, and Anthony Duclair had two assists in his first game since Feb. 27.
Brandon Hagel and Adam Boqvist scored for the Blackhawks, which lost to the Panthers for the third time this season. Kevin Lankinen had 31 saves.
Florida grabbed control with three goals in a scoring burst in the second period.
Flames 3, Canadiens 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Sean Monahan scored twice, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series.
Darryl Sutter coached his second game for the Flames after returning to the team when Geoff Ward was fired March 4.
Jets 5, Maple Leafs 2
TORONTO — Adam Lowry broke a tie at 7:39 of the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night.
Lowry added an assist, and Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton also each had a goal and an assist to help the Jets take the three-game series 2-1.
Golden Knights 5, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS — Mark Stone scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Saturday night.
Shea Theodore, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas, which had not beaten St. Louis in regulation in their previous 11 meetings dating to 2017.
Fleury made his 15th start in Vegas’ last 16 games.
Canucks 2, Oilers 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Tyler Myers scored midway through the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks (12-17-2), shoveling the puck in on a power play in the second period.
Leon Draisaitl scored for the for the Oilers (19-11-0), collecting his 16th goal of the season.
Edmonton's Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves. Thatcher Demko stopped 34 of 35 shots for Vancouver.
Sharks 3, Ducks 1
ANAHEIM — Evander Kane scored for the third straight game, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Saturday night.
Kevin Labanc and Dylan Gambrell also scored for the Sharks, who have their first three-game winning streak this season. That includes victories on consecutive nights during which they have outscored the Ducks 9-1.
Martin Jones had Anaheim's lone goal and Ryan Miller made 30 saves. The Ducks, who are in last place in the West Division, have dropped three straight and are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games.
