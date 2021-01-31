Sabres 4, Devils 3, SO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel scored in a shootout, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves, and the Buffalo Sabres beat New Jersey.
Capitals 4, Bruins 3, OT
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner in his return, Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves in his sixth consecutive start, and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 in a showdown between the top teams in the NHL’s East Division.
Flames 2, Canadiens 0
MONTREAL — Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored, and the Calgary Flames handed the Montreal Canadiens their first regulation loss of the season, 2-0.
Hurricanes 4, Stars 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Vincent Trocheck scored twice in a three-minute span in the first period and Carolina defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 Saturday night after Hurricanes starting goaltender Petr Mrazek left the game due to injury in the opening minutes.
Panthers 3, Red Wings 2, OT
DETROIT — Aleksi Heponiemi made the most of his NHL debut, scoring with 2:15 left in overtime to lift Florida to a 3-2 win.
Flyers 3, Islanders 2, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Scott Laughton scored in overtime and Jake Voracek and Kevin Hayes also had goals to lead Philadelphia to a win.
Oilers 4, Maple Leafs 3, OT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the night 42 seconds into overtime to give Edmonton a 4-3 victory over Toronto.
Lightning 4, Predators 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler Johnson, Cal Foote, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos scored in the second period in Tampa Bay's victory over Nashville.
Brayden Point had two assists to help Tampa Bay end a five-period goal drought with the big second. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.
Nashville lost in regulation to Tampa Bay for the first time since Dec. 29, 2013, a span of 13 games.
Ryan Ellis, Viktor Arivdsson and Mathieu Olivier had power-play goals for the Predators. Pekke Rinne made 29 saves, losing to the Lightning in regulation for the first time in his career.
The teams will meet again Monday night in Tampa.
Penguins 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT
NEW YORK — Sidney Crosby scored at 2:27 of overtime and Pittsburgh ins beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Saturday night to stop a two-game skid.
Jason Zucker, Brandon Tanev, Kasperi Kapanen and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith made 30 saves. Guentzel tied it 4-all midway through the third period.
Brendan Lemieux, Kevin Rooney, Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin scored for New York. Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves.
Avalanche 5, Wild 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brandon Saad had a goal and assist to lead a balanced scoring attack in Colorado's victory over Minnesota.
Logan O’Connor, Joonas Donskoi, Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves for his NHL-best sixth victory. Colorado has won three straight and four of five to take the West Division lead.
Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota in the first of four straight games between the teams.
Blues 6, Ducks 1
Canucks 4, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Brock Boeser scored two goals, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.
Rookie Nils Hoglander and Zack MacEwen also scored for the Canucks.
Mason Appleton scored for Winnipeg off an assist from Adam Lowry.
Thatcher Demko made 23 saves as Vancouver extended its winning streak to four games.
Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 38 shots.
Before Saturday, Winnipeg had won 10 consecutive games against Vancouver, dating to December 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.