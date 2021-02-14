Senators 2, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Brady Tkachuk tipped in Mike Reilly’s shot from the point with 8.2 seconds remaining to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory.
Golden Knights 3, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE — Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of Vegas’ three power-play goals and the Golden Knights spoiled San Jose’s first home game in nearly a year with a 3-1 victory over the Sharks.
N.Y. Islanders 4, Bruins 2
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal in the third period lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win that ended the Bruins’ 10-game point streak.
Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1
TORONTO — Brendan Gallagher scored with 3:07 left, Carey Price made 21 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday night.
Tyler Toffoli tied it for Montreal at 6:11 of the third period, with Gallagher assisting on the play. Toffoli then helped set up Gallagher’s winner.
Lightning 6, Panthers 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Tyler Johnson scored two of Tampa Bay’s four goals in the second period and the Lightning avenged an loss to Florida earlier in the week with a 6-1 victory.
Hurricanes 4, Stars 3, SO
DALLAS — Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal in the shootout after Joe Pavelski tied it for Dallas late in regulation, and Carolina beat the Stars for their fourth win in four tries this season against the defending Western Conference champions.
Dallas has just one win in eight games since sweeping a four-game homestand to start the season. Two of Carolina’s four victories over the Stars have been in regulation, the other two in shootouts.
Jordan Martinook, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal scored in regulation for Carolina.
Blackhawks 3, Blue Jackets 2, OT
CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds into overtime and Chicago rallied to beat Columbus.
Nicolas Beaudin scored for the second straight game for Chicago, and Carl Soderberg got his first goal of the season. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves, rebounding from a shaky performance in his previous start.
DeBrincat got a bouncing pass from Patrick Kane in OT, tipped it into the air and then knocked it in off Joonas Korpisalo’s arm for his eighth goal of the season.
Cam Atkinson scored for the third straight game for the Blue Jackets, and Patrick Laine got his sixth of the season. Korpisalo finished with 28 stops. Atkinson had a short-handed goal and three assists in Columbus’ wild 6-5 victory over Chicago on Thursday night.
Red Wings 4, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Glendenning had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Bernier made 21 saves and Detroit beat NashvillE.
Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne and Anthony Mantha also scored to help Detroit snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-10-0.
Filip Forsberg and Rocco Grimaldi scored for Nashville. The Predators beat Detroit 3-2 on Thursday night for their only victory in five games.
Blues 5, Coyotes 4, OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mike Hoffman beat goalie Antti Raanta over the shoulder with a wrist shot 1:49 into overtime to lift St. Louis past Arizona in the sixth of seven straight games between the teams.
The team played four straight games in St. Louis, with Arizona winning the last three. The Blues won 4-1 on Friday night in Arizona and tied the series 3-3 with the overtime victory. They will finish off the longest—regular series in NHL history Monday at Gila River Arena.
Before a limited crowd, Jordan Kyrou tied it at 4 for the Blues with a breakaway goal with 5:37 left in the third. Nick Schmaltz and Dryden Hunt scored in the third to give Arizona a 4-3 lead.
Canucks 3, Flames 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Tyler Myers' goal with just over five minutes remaining proved to be the winner and the Vancouver Canucks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
Quinn Hughes opened the scoring for Vancouver with a second-period goal and Brandon Sutter added some insurance for the Canucks, scoring into an empty net.
Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 43 of 45 shots. Thatcher Demko had 18 saves for Vancouver.
Sam Bennett scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau and Rasmus Andersson recorded assists.
Calgary opened the four-game series Thursday night with a 3-1 victory. The teams will meet again in Vancouver on Monday night and finish the series in Calgary on Wednesday night.
Vancouver’s last win came against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 30.
Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said in a series of tweets Saturday that he supports general manager Jim Benning and coach Travis Green, despite the team’s dismal 7-11-0 start to the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.