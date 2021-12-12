Senators 4, Lightning 0
OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday, snapping the Lightning’s five-game win streak.
Maple Leafs 5, Blackhawks 4
TORONTO — David Kampf took a lucky carom off the end boards and scored with 1:20 left in the third period to give Toronto a win over Chicago.
As Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen went behind his net to stop Morgan Rielly’s shot into the zone, the puck bounced to Kampf, who scored an easy goal against his former team.
Capitals 3, Sabres 2, SO
BUFFAO — T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the shootout, leading Washington past Buffafo.
Martin Fehervary and Lars Eller scored in regulation, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots for the Capitals, who rebounded from Friday’s 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh to earn a point for the 11th time in 12 games.
Blues 4, Canadiens 1
ST. LOUIS — Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, leading St. Louis over slumping Montreal.
Islanders 4, Devils 2
NEW YORK — Zach Parise scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Islanders finally won a game at their new arena with a victory over New Jersey.
Flyers 5, Coyotes 3
GLENDALE, Ariz. — James van Riemsdyk scored two goals and Patrick Brown scored his first goal of the season, leading Philadelphia over Arizona.
Scott Laughton and Claude Giroux also scored, and Travis Konecny had two assists for the Flyers, who scored twice in a 73-second span of the second period to break a 2-all tie.
Blue Jackets 5, Kraken 4, OT
SEATTLE — Max Domi had two goals and an assist, Jake Bean scored 55 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4.
Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and assist for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in eight games.
Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and the Blue Jackets withstood Seattle’s furious rally in the third period.
Hurricanes 3, Oilers 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 for their fourth consecutive win.
Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 12-3-1 on the road, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.
Bruins 4, Flames 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Linus Ullmark made 40 saves and Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Saturday night.
Sharks 2, Stars 1
SAN JOSE — Tomas Hertl scored in his fourth straight game, James Reimer made 34 saves in his return to the lineup and the San Jose Sharks beat the Dallas Stars 2-1.
Hertl now has six goals in the past four games, and Erik Karlsson added one late in the second for his fifth in the past seven games to lead the way for the Sharks. Reimer had missed the previous five games with a lower-body injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.