Penguins 1, Sabres 0
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Carter scored, Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout and Pittsburgh beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday, then won the East Division title hours later when Washington needed overtime to beat Philadelphia.
Lagace made his first start in more than two years with Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith sidelined for the for the regular-season finale.
Carter scored his 17th goal as the Penguins finished the regular season with 13 wins and points in 14 of their last 16 games. Pittsburgh also finished 22-4-2 at home, one of the best marks in the league.
Islanders 5, Devils 1
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored twice in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in the final regular season game at Nassau Coliseum.
Capitals 2, Flyers 1, OT
WASHINGTON — Lars Eller tied it with 39.8 seconds left in regulation, Conor Sheary scored the overtime winner and the short-handed Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Saturday night to guarantee they’ll open the playoffs at home.
Senators 4, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Rookie Tim Stutzle had his first NHL hat trick to help Ottawa beat Winnipeg for its third consecutive victory.
Connor Brown scored and added two assists, Shane Pinto also had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves. The Senators improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 games.
Rangers 5, Bruins 4
BOSTON — Mika Zibanejad scored two of New York’s four third-period goals and the Rangers ended their season with a victory over Boston to halt a five-game losing streak.
Alexis Lafrenière and Vitali Kravtsov also scored in a wild third when the Rangers turned a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 edge. K’Andre Miller added a goal for the Rangers, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves before leaving with an injury midway into the third. Igor Shesterkin finished up in net with seven saves.
Panthers 5, Lightning 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Alex Wennberg scored three goals and Florida beat Tampa Bay, keeping alive its hopes of home-ice advantage in the upcoming first-round playoff series between the intrastate rivals.
The Panthers moved two points ahead of the Lightning and into second place in the Central Division. Florida can clinch home-ice advantage if it finishes ahead of Tampa Bay in the standings after the teams meet again Monday night to end their regular seasons.
Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Max Domi scored 4:39 into overtime to lift Columbus past Detroit in the season finale for both teams.
Eric Robinson, Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jack Roslovic also scored and Matiss Kivlenieks made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets. They finished last in the Central Division, missing a chance to pass Detroit when the game went to overtime.
Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2
TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored his 20th goal of the season and Toronto beat Montreal to wrap up the North Division title.
William Nylander and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Jack Campbell made 21 saves. Toronto was 7-2-1 against the Canadiens in the season series as the Original Six rivals look poised to meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1979.
Toronto won its first division crown since 2000.
Predators 3, Hurricanes 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Kunin scored twice, Juuse Saros made 21 saves and Nashville beat the Carolina to secure the Central Division’s fourth and final playoff berth.
With Carolina already having locked up the top spot in the Central, the Hurricanes and Predators will meet in the opening round of the playoffs.
Avalanche 3, Kings 2
LOS ANGELES — Devon Toews scored twice for his first multigoal game and Colorado beat Los Angeles.
Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the second straight game, Jonas Johansson made 16 saves and the Avalanche won for the fourth time in five games.
Rasmus Kupari scored his first career goal, Sean Walker had a goal and an assist, and the Kings lost both games of a back-to-back to the Avalanche. Cal Petersen made 27 saves.
Golden Knights 4, Blues 1
LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith had his first career hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves and Vegas beat St. Louis to tie Carolina for the NHL points lead.
Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights. Vegas extended its home winning streak to a season-high seven games. The Golden Knights will meet Colorado on Monday night in a matchup of the West Division’s top two teams, with the division title still up for grabs.
Oilers 4, Canucks 3
EDMONTON, Alberta— Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to reach 100 points, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.
McDavid reached the milestone before the end of the second period of his 53rd game. The 24-year-old became the ninth NHL player — and first in his lifetime — to get to 100 points in 53 games or fewer.
McDavid has 32 goals and 68 assists for his NHL-leading 100 points. Edmonton has three games remaining in the regular season.
With his fourth 100-point season, McDavid became the third active player with at least four before age 25. The others are Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.
Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers. Defenseman Darnell Nurse had a pair of assists and goalie Mike Smith made 22 saves.
Coyotes 5, Sharks 4, OT
SAN JOSE — Phil Kessel scored his 10th goal of the season against San Jose 2:30 into overtime and Arizona ended its season with a victory.
Conor Garland had given Arizona the lead with 3:53 left before Alexander Barabanov answered for the Sharks with 48.1 seconds remaining in regulation.
That set the stage for Kessel to end his season with another goal against the Sharks for his 20th overall this season.
Christian Dvorak scored twice and Jan Jenik also scored for the Coyotes. Adin Hill made 44 saves. Rudolfs Balcers, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks. Alexei Melnichuk made 27 saves in his first career NHL start and took the loss.
