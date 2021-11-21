N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, postponed
Devils 5, Lightning 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot in the third period for one of his 31 saves, Yegor Sharangovich scored his second goal of the game in New Jersey’s four-goal third period, and the Devils beat Tampa Bay.
Panthers 5, Wild 4
SUNRISE, Fla. — Frank Vatrano scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves to help Florida remain perfect at home with a victory against Minnesota.
Owen Tippett, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who improved to 13-2-3 overall and 10-0-0 at home this season. Vatrano added an assist.
Penguins 2, Maple Leafs 0
TORONTO — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout and Pittsburgh snapped Toronto’s five-game winning streak.
Canadiens 6, Predators 3
MONTREAL — Ryan Poehling scored twice and Montreal stopped a four-game skid despite a third-period hat trick from Nashville center Matt Duchene.
Flames 5, Islanders 2
NEW YORK — Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals to help the Calgary Flames spoil the Islanders’ debut of their new home arena next to Belmont Park, beating New York 5-2 on Saturday night.
Bruins 5, Flyers 2
PHILADELPHIA — Derek Forbort had two goals to lead Boston past Philadelphia for its third straight victory.
Tomas Nosek, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who hadn’t played since Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Montreal.
Stars 4, Blues 1
DALLAS — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated St. Louis.
Coyotes 2, Red Wings 1, OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Clayton Keller scored a short-handed goal 25 seconds into overtime to lift Arizona over Detroit.
Ryan Dzingel also scored short-handed for the Coyotes to tie it in the third period. Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves.
Oilers 5, Blackhawks 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton beat Chicago.
Golden Knights 3, Blue Jackets 2
LAS VEGAS — Mattias Janmark broke a 2-2 tie in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.
Capitals 4, Sharks 0
SAN JOSE — Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary each scored two goals to lead Washington over San Jose.
Ilya Samsonov turned back 22 shots for his second straight shutout as the Capitals won for the sixth time in a seven-game point streak. Samsonov was playing in consecutive games for the first time this season.
