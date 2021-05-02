Bruins 6, Sabres 2
BOSTON — Craig Smith scored three goals Saturday to help the Boston Bruins complete their season-series dominance over the Buffalo Sabres with a 6-2 victory.
With its ninth victory in 11 games, Boston slipped into third place in the NHL’s East division, a point ahead of the Islanders. New York hosts the Rangers on Saturday night.
Red Wings 1, Lightning 0, SO
DETROIT — Sam Gagner scored to end an eight-round shootout and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning were in control all afternoon, but it didn’t show up on the scoreboard in regulation or overtime.
Hurricanes 2, Blue Jackets 1, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dougie Hamilton scored on a breakaway with 52.1 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic picked up the assist on the winning play as the Central Division-leading Hurricanes extended their points streak to 10 games.
Islanders 3, Rangers 0
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Anthony Beauvillier scored twice and Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight year. Mathew Barzal added a breakaway goal and Josh Bailey had three assists to help the Islanders beat the Rangers.
Devils 4, Flyers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 30 shots as the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 Saturday night for their third straight win.
Jesper Bratt, Janne Kuokkanen, Nico Hischier and Yegor Sharangovich all scored for the Devils, who had lost 10 straight games before this recent stretch during a four game series against the Flyers.
Penguins 3, Capitals 0
WASHINGTON — Bryan Rust scored two unassisted goals, Tristan Jarry made 23 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Washington Capitals 3-O Saturday night to reclaim first place in the East Division.
Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 1
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored twice to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 38 as Toronto won its fifth straight.
Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots for the North Division’s top team, which finished 5-3-1 against the Canucks this season.
Matthews’ 38 goals have come in just 47 games — he missed four with a wrist injury — and he’s found the back of the net 17 times in his last 17 contests. The 23-year-old’s second of the night was his league-best 12th game-winner, and moved him one back of Charlie Conacher’s franchise-record 13 in a season.
Canadiens 3, Senators 2, OT
MONTREAL — Cole Caufield scored his first NHL goal 2:25 into overtime and Montreal rallied to beat Ottawa.
Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Petry each had a goal and an assist in the second comeback victory in two nights for Montreal. Cayden Primeau stopped 21 shots.
Tim Stutzle and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson had 36 saves.
Predators 1, Stars 0, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Erik Haula scored at 3:32 of overtime to give the Nashville its third win in four games.
Juuse Saros made 28 saves in his third shutout of the season and 14th of his career for the Predators.
Anton Khudobin made 33 saves for Dallas, which has lost three in a row.
In overtime, Mattias Ekholm carried the puck into the Dallas zone on the left side. He skated around the net and threw the puck in front, where Haula was there to poke it by Khudobin,
Panthers 5, Blackhawks 4
CHICAGO — Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist and Florida won its third straight.
Aleksander Barkov scored his team-leading 25th goal and had an assist. Nikita Gusev and Owen Tippett also scored as Florida improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11 and remained two points behind first-place Carolina in the Central Division.
Barkov, Duclair and Tippett connected in a 1:06 span late in the second and early in the third period to put the Panthers back ahead after Chicago had tied it at 2.
Avalanche 4, Sharks 3
DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon bounced back from a rare scoreless night with a goal and an assist to lead Colorado.
Mikko Rantanen scored his 28th of the season and added an assist for Colorado. Andre Burakovsky and Patrik Nemeth also scored, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots against his former team.
Alexander Barbanov and Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist each, Logan Couture also scored and rookie goaltender Josef Korenar had 39 saves for the Sharks. San Jose fell further behind in the chase for the last playoff spot in the West Division.
Wild 4, Blues 3, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala scored 2:16 into overtime and Minnesota rallied to beat St. Louis.
Nico Strum and Jonas Brodin scored late in the third period to force overtime for Minnesota, which won for the first time in three games. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist.
Jordan Kyrou, Sammy Blais and David Perron scored and Binnington made 34 saves as the Blues lost for the first time in five games.
Oilers 4, Flames 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to lead Edmonton.
Ethan Bear, Josh Archibald and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers, who finished with a 6-4 record against the Flames. Leon Draisaitl assisted on all four goals and Mike Smith made 29 saves for his 18th win.
Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Flames, who lost ground in the divisional playoff race. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots in defeat.
Ducks 6, Kings 2
ANAHEIM — Ryan Miller made 23 saves to win the final home start of his 18-year NHL career, and Anaheim a 23-game streak without a home regulation victory.
Trevor Zegras scored his second NHL goal, while Danton Heinen and Jacob Larsson had a goal and two assists apiece as the Ducks won the fourth Freeway Faceoff in six days, dominating the rivals’ final meeting in an ugly Southern California hockey season.
Max Jones, Nicolas Deslauriers and Max Comtois also had goals for the Ducks as the NHL’s lowest-scoring team matched its highest-scoring performance of the season to end its nine-game home winless streak. Anaheim hadn’t won at Honda Center in regulation since Jan. 24, going 3-17-3.
Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 2, OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jonathan Marchessault scored on a power play at 3:04 of overtime, Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for the third on the NHL’s all-time wins list and Vegas beat Arizona.
William Karlsson and Mark Stone scored to put Vegas up, and Fleury was sharp through the first two periods. Fleury stopped 19 shots to match Roberto Luongo for third all-time with 289 wins.
Christian Fischer scored midway through the third period and Christian Dvorak tied it on a power play with 5 1/2 minutes left for Arizona. Darcy Kuemper had 31 saves,
