Rangers 6, Devils 3
NEW YORK — Pavel Buchnevich celebrated his birthday with his first career hat trick and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Saturday for their third win over their Hudson River rivals in five days. Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist in a three-goal first-period outburst as the Rangers improved to 12-4-3 in their last 19 games.
The question after the quick start was whether rookie Igor Shesterkin would get his third consecutive shutout.
Capitals 6, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Alex Ovechkin scored twice to move within one goal of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL’s career goals list.
Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha each added goals while John Carlson had four assists for Washington, which increased its lead in the East Division to four points over the New York Islanders.
Penguins 3, Sabres 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots as the Penguins eliminated the Sabres from playoff contention.
Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues scored second-period goals in helping the Penguins improve to 10-2-2 in their past 14. Jared McCann also scored for Pittsburgh, which earned its 59th point to move one ahead of the idle New York Islanders, and remain three behind the Washington Capitals.
Senators 4, Canadiens 0
MONTREAL — Drake Batherson had two goals and an assist for last-place Ottawa, which had dropped five of six.
Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Senators and Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris each had two assists.
Coyotes 3, Blues 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 shots in his return to the lineup, and the Coyotes rallied for the win.
Arizona got off to a sluggish start in its first home game in three weeks, falling into a 2-0 hole in the first period.
Oilers 3, Jets 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mike Smith stopped 26 shots in his third shutout of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers blanked the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Saturday night.
Tyson Barrie, Jesse Puljujarvi and Alex Chiasson scored for the Oilers, who had not played since a 5-0 loss at Calgary last Saturday. Captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had two assists.
Hurricanes 3, Predators 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jani Hakanpaa scored his first goal with Carolina, breaking a tie in the third period and leading the Hurricanes to the victory.
Hakanpaa, a defenseman acquired Monday at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks, was in his second game with Carolina. He blasted in a shot with 11:05 left for just his second goal in 49 career games in the NHL.
Jaccob Slavin scored in the first period and Andrei Svechnikov had an empty-net goal for the Hurricanes, who completed a season-high homestand at 5-2-1. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots.
Panthers 5, Lightning 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Montour, Patric Hornqvist and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the first period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday night.
Frank Vatrano and Anthony Duclair also scored as Florida jumped one point ahead of Tampa Bay for second place in the Central Division. Sam Bennett had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots.
Brayden Point, Erik Cernak and Mathieu Joseph scored for the Lightning. Victor Hedman had two assists to top 400 for his career. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 27 saves in his first loss on home ice this season in 15 starts.
Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 0
DETROIT — Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, leading the Blackhawks to the road win.
Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which was coming off a 4-1 loss to last-place Detroit on Thursday night. Alex DeBrincat, Wyatt Kalynuk and Pius Suter also scored, and Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists.
The Blackhawks pulled within two points of the Predators for fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. Chicago and Nashville play their next three games against each other.
Wild 5, Sharks 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and the Wild stayed hot at home.
Joel Eriksson Ek, Zach Parise, Kirill Kaprizov and Nico Sturm also scored on a night when 12 different Wild players had at least one point. Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves as Minnesota won its third straight and improved to 17-4-0 at home this season.
Brent Burns and Joel Kellman scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 19 saves on 24 shots before being replaced by Josef Korenar in the third period.
Stars 5, Blue Jackets 1
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Dallas scored four times in 6½ minutes in the second period.
Denis Gurianov, Jamie Benn, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who are on a season-high six-game point streak (3-0-3). Rookie goalie Jake Oettinger made 20 saves in improving to 5-0-1 this season against Columbus.
Vladislav Gavrikov scored for the Blue Jackets, who are 0-4-1 in their last five games and 2-10-2 in their last 14. Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots.
