Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hours after trading disgruntled center Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Columbus Blue Jackets got three first-period goals and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 Saturday.
Nick Foligno, Mikhail Grigorenko, Vladislav Gavrikov, Zach Werenski and Eric Robinson scored, and Elvis Merzlikins had 30 saves as the Blue Jackets played their most explosive game of the season. Fifteen different Columbus players recorded points.
The Blue Jackets’ second victory in six games came shortly after Dubois, one of the team’s leading scorers, was sent to Winnipeg in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic in a deal announced early Saturday.
Canadiens 5, Canucks 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Corey Perry scored in his first game with Montreal and the Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Saturday night to conclude a stellar season-opening trip.
Montreal improved to 4-0-2, joining the 1968-69 Canadiens as the only teams in NHL history to open a season with six road games and get at least a point in each of them.
Bruins 6, Flyers 1
BOSTON — Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had two goals apiece for Boston as the Bruins, who hadn’t led by two goals in any of their first four games this season, scored five times in a row to pull away and beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday night.
Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith each had a goal and an assist in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie. Marchand scored twice in the third, and Bergeron finished it off with his second goal of the night.
Blues 4, Kings 2
ST. LOUIS — Torey Krug scored his first goal with St. Louis and David Perron added a goal and an assist, lifting the Blues to a 4-2 victory Saturday night over the Los Angeles Kings.
Adrian Kempe and Dustin Brown scored for the Kings, who were playing in their first road game of the season. Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored the other goals for St. Louis.
Jordan Binnington has started all five games for the Blues and is 3-1-1. He stopped 21 shots.
Kings backup goalie Calvin Petersen made his second start of the season and stopped 25 shots.
St. Louis recorded its first power-play goal of the season when Krug scored at 13:12 of the first period. Krug, who signed a seven-year deal as a free agent last October after playing seven full seasons for Boston, scored on a one-timer from the point. Assisting on the goal were Perron and Ryan O'Reilly. It was O'Reilly's 100th assist as a member of the Blues.
St. Louis entered the game having not scored a power-play goal in its previous 14 chances this season. The Blues' power play had gone 5 for its last 6 against the Kings entering the game.
Each team scored twice in the second period.
The Kings tied the game 1-1 just 57 seconds into the period. Kempe scored his third goal on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.
St. Louis came back with two goals to take a 3-1 lead. Dunn snapped in a wrist shot from the top of the slot at 2:53 for his first goal. Perron hit a wrist shot at 7:25 from the crease after getting a nifty no-look backhand pass from Robert Thomas, who also assisted on Dunn's goal.
Los Angeles enjoyed a two-man advantage and pulled within a goal at 3-2 when Brown pushed in the puck from the side of the net at 16:29 for a power-play goal.
The Kings had five power-play opportunities.
Schwartz added an empty net goal at 19:58.
Jets 6, Senators 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Andrew Copp scored twice, and Paul Stastny and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg scored four times in the third to rally for the win,
Kye Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored to help the Jets beat the Senators for the third straight time. Blake Wheeler had three assists and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 18 saves.
Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg had 32 saves.
