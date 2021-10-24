Wild 4, Ducks 3, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hartman scored with 12.1 seconds left in overtime and Minnesota extended its season-opening win streak to four games in beating Anaheim.
Brandon Duhaime, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, which has won its first four games for the first time since 2008-09.
Blues 7, Kings 3
ST. LOUIS — David Perron had three goals and an assist, Jake Neighbours scored his first NHL goal, and St. Louis beat Los Angeles.
Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and James Neal also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as St. Louis won its fourth straight game to open a season for the third time in franchise history.
Flames 4, Capitals 3, OT
WASHINGTON — Elias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.
Penguins 7, Maple Leafs 1
PITTSBURGH — Drew O’Connor scored twice and Pittsburgh routed Toronto.
Rangers 3, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow scored in the final six minutes, rallying New York to another victory.
Devils 2, Sabres 1, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Pavel Zacha scored at 3:09 of overtime to give New Jersey a victory over Buffalo.
Hurricanes 5, Blue Jackets 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina to its fourth straight win to open the season.
Avalanche 4, Lightning 3, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Cale Makar scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give Colorado the win over Tampa Bay.
Canadiens 6, Red Wings 1
MONTREAL — Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday night to end their season-opening losing streak at five.
Panthers 4, Flyers 2
PHILADELPHIA — Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and added an assist to lead Florida over Philadelphia.
Jets 6, Predators 4
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Paul Stastny scored twice and short-handed Winnipeg held off Nashville.
Islanders 3, Coyotes 0
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and New York kept Arizona winless.
Canucks 4, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 7:08 remaining, and Conor Garland scored on a breakaway three minutes later as the Vancouver Canucks spoiled the home debut of the Seattle Kraken with a 4-2 win.
Garland assisted on Horvat’s first goal in the second period, and then scored his third of the season to cap Vancouver’s comeback and ruin a celebratory night with the Kraken playing their first home game in their new $1 billion arena.
Justin Dowling added an empty-net goal for Vancouver in the final moments that sent disappointed Seattle fans to the exits, and capped a successful six-game road trip for the Canucks (3-2-1) to begin the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.