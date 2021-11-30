Coyotes 1, Jets 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots to earn his first NHL shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Winnipeg Jets.
Antoine Roussel scored the game’s only goal to help Arizona get just its fifth win of the season (5-15-2).
Connor Hellebuyck had 14 saves for Winnipeg, which is 1-5-1 in its last seven games. The Jets went 0 for 6 on the power play, including 0 for 5 in the third period.
Canucks 2, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Conor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Thatcher Demko had 33 saves and Vancouver held on to beat Montreal.
Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal to help Vancouver snap a four-game losing streak.
Ryan Poehling scored for the fourth time in 10 games, and Jake Allen had 40 saves for the Canadiens oine day after Montreal fired general manager Marc Bergevin.
Kraken 7, Sabres 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and Seattle beat Buffalo.
Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie each had two assists.
Chris Driedger made 32 saves as Seattle won its fourth in five games and second straight on the road for the first time.
Flames 2, Penguins 1, SO
CALGARY, Alberta — Mikael Backlund scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and Calgary overcame giving up a lead late in the third period.
Backlund, Calgary’s seventh shooter, broke in off the right side and ripped a shot into the top corner on Tristan Jarry. Jacob Markstrom sealed the victory by stopping Brock McGinn on Pittsburgh’s final shootout attempt.
The Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau and the Penguins’ Kris Letang scored in the third round of the tiebreaker.
Milan Lucic scored in regulation for Calgary, which is 6-1-2 in its last nine games. Markstrom finished with 21 saves.
Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry had 31 stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.