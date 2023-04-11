Capitals 5, Islanders 2
WASHINGTON — Ilya Sorokin allowed three goals on the first nine shots he faced behind a sloppy defense, and the New York Islanders’ playoff hopes took a significant hit with a loss to the Washington Capitals.
The Islanders needed only to win out against opponents out of contention to return to then postseason after a one-year absence. After an uninspired effort that lacked the intensity and urgency the situation warranted, they’ll need help to secure one of the two wild cards in the Eastern Conference with just one game left to play.
Dylan Strome, Rasmus Sandin and Craig Smith scored in the first 13-plus minutes of the game, but Sorokin settled in to make 20 saves.
Stars 6, Red Wings 1
DETROIT — Joe Pavelski scored to reach 1,000 career points, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and Dallas beat Detroit.
Pavelski, playing in his 1,248th game, became the 10th American-born player to reach the milestone when he tipped Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the point. The Stars, who have won four straight, tied idle Colorado for the Central Division lead with two games remaining.
Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, and Esa Lindell, Ty Dellandrea and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars.
Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 1, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — John Tavares scored with 21.3 seconds remaining in overtime and Toronto snapped Florida’s six-game winning streak.
Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, netting his 40th of the season. Ilya Samsonov made 45 saves.
Brandon Montour scored for Florida and tied the franchise record for goals by a defenseman in a season with his 16th.
Jets 6, Sharks 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Josh Morrissey had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg moved closer toward securing a playoff berth.
Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets. Nino Niederreiter and Dylan DeMelo each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves in his 12th consecutive start as Winnipeg finished a five-game homestand 4-1-0.
Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, giving him 100 points this season. He’s the first NHL defenseman to reach that mark since the New York Rangers’ Brian Leetch in 1991-92.
Senators 3, Hurricanes 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist to reach 1,000 career points to lead Ottawa.
Giroux became the 96th player to achieve the milestone. The 35-year-old entered the game needing two points to hit the momentous marker and took less than one period to make it happen.
Giroux picked up point 999 with his 33rd goal of the season just after the five-minute mark and number 1,000 came on an assist when he set up Tim Stutzle with under three minutes remaining in the period.
Sabres 3, Rangers 2, SO
NEW YORK — Casey Mittelstadt scored the tying goal in the third period and got the deciding goal in the shootout to lead Buffalo.
JJ Peterka also scored for the Sabres and rookie Devon Levi made 26 saves to beat the Rangers for the second time in 11 days. The Sabres are 7-1-1 in their last nine games to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The victory also gave Buffalo 40 wins in a season for the first time since the team won 43 games in 2010- 11.
Wild 4, Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Marcus Johansson scored two goals late in the third period, and short-handed Minnesota beat Chicago.
Matt Boldy and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Wild in their second consecutive win. Filip Gustavsson made 39 saves in his second straight start.
Anders Bjork and Joey Anderson scored for Chicago, which has dropped 11 of 12. Alex Stalock had 18 saves.
Kraken 4, Coyotes 1
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jared McCann scored his 40th goal of the season and Seattle reached the 100-point mark in its second NHL season.
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Justin Schultz and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who won their fifth game in a row and are 26-10-4 on the road.
Jack McBain scored for the Coyotes, who have one win in their last 11 games. Ivan Prosvetov had 33 saves.
Predators 3, Flames 2, SO
CALGARY, Alberta — Tommy Novak scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Nashville preserved its playoff hopes.
Zach Sanford and Egor Afanasyev also scored for the Predators.
Juuse Saros stopped 42 shots through overtime and three of four in the shootout.
Troy Stecher and Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames, and Jacob Markstrom finished with 27 saves.
Jonathan Huberdeaul scored on the first attempt of the shootout for the Flames. Cody Glass tied it in the third round for the Predators, and Novak won it in the fourth round.
