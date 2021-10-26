HURRICANES 4, MAPLE LEAFS 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Frederik Andersen made 24 saves against his former team and the unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes matched the best five-game start in franchise history by defeating the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Monday night.
Sebastian Aho, Steven Lorentz and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter and Jaccob Slavin had two assists.
PANTHERS 5, COYOTES 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton scored for the first time this season, and Florida stretched its season-opening win streak to six games in beating Arizona.
Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad also scored goals for the Panthers. Spencer Knight made 18 saves. Brandon Montour had two assists.
FLAMES 5, RANGERS 1
NEW YORK — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Calgary beat New York for its third straight win.
Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots.
BLUE JACKETS 4, STARS 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading Columbus past Dallas for its second win in three games.
Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and his 100th career assist, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist. Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots and is unbeaten in four starts this season.
Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars. Braden Holtby made 22 saves.
SABRES 5, LIGHTNING 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves in Buffalo’s win over Tampa Bay.
Drake Caggiula, Vinnie Hinostroza and Robert Hagg also scored for the Sabres in their first win against the Lightning in eight meetings. Tage Thompson had two assists.
The Sabres improved to 4-1-0 at home.
CAPITALS 7, SENATORS 5
OTTAWA, Ontario — T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick in Washington’s win over Ottawa.
Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington. Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored. Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves.
Drake Batherson led the way for Ottawa with his first career hat trick. Chris Tierney and Josh Norris also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.