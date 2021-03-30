Oilers 3, Maple Leafs 2, OT
TORONTO — Darnell Nurse scored 17 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the ninth and final regular-season meeting between the teams.
After Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1 break right off the faceoff of the extra period, the Oilers broke the other way, with Connor McDavid passing to Nurse for his 12th goal of the season, and second in as many games.
Josh Archibald and Kyle Turris scored in regulation for Edmonton, while Smith stopped 29 shots.
Penguins 2, Islanders 1
PITTSBURGH — Casey DeSmith made 19 saves after starter Tristan Jarry’s mysterious exit and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders.
Jarry left after the first period and DeSmith filled in by holding the Islanders at bay as Pittsburgh pulled even with New York for second place in the East Division by beating New York for the sixth time in eight meetings.
Jared McCann scored his eighth goal of the season — and fifth in his last 10 games — and Anthony Angello got the first power-play goal of his career. John Marino had two assists as Pittsburgh finished off a scorching March with an NHL-best 25 points (12-3-1).
Flyers 4, Sabres 3, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal deficit to pull out a win and extend the Buffalo Sabres winless skid to 18.
The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, with Sean Couturier forcing overtime by tipping in Provorov’s point shot with 1:29 left, and Philadelphia’s net empty for an extra attacker.
Provorov then scored by converting Couturier’s pass on a 2-on-1 break and slipping a shot under goalie Linus Ullmark’s pads after Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin turned the puck over in the Philadelphia end.
Jets 5, Flames 1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead Winnipeg.
Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the win.
Winnipeg leads the nine-game season series against Calgary 5-2-1. After three meetings in four days, the teams don’t face each other again until May 5.
Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots over two periods and David Rittich had five saves on six shots in the third.
Sharks 4, Wild 3, SO
SAN JOSE — Erik Karlsson scored twice in regulation and then added the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout to lead San Jose.
Karlsson capped a stellar night by ending a streak of nine combined misses by both teams when he beat Cam Talbot with a slap shot.
Karlsson had his first two-goal game in the regular season in more than three years and Radim Simek also scored as the Sharks rebounded from back-to-back losses in Arizona. Martin Jones made 22 saves and allowed only two goals in the shootout.
Marcus Johansen, Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild, who lost for just the third time in 11 games. Talbot made 36 saves.
Avalanche 5, Ducks 2
Golden Knights 4, Kings 1
