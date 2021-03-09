Wild 2, Golden Knights 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves to notch his first career shutout for the Minnesota Wild in a victory over Vegas to stop the NHL-leading Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak.
Kahkonen won his seventh consecutive start, extending his franchise rookie goalie record and improving to 10-4 in his debut season. The 24-year-old native of Finland has allowed only 10 goals over his seven-game streak.
Kevin Fiala scored his team-lead-tying eighth goal of the season in the first period, the only blemish against Golden Knights star Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 19 shots for the team with the best points percentage in the league nearly halfway through this pandemic-shortened schedule.
Sharks 3, Blues 2, OT
SAN JOSE — Evander Kane scored 41 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks ended a disappointing homestand on a high note by beating the St. Louis Blues.
The Sharks had lost five of their first six games on their longest homestand of the season before rallying to beat the Blues.San Jose got a tying goal in the third period from Logan Couture and the winner from Kane off a feed from Erik Karlsson on a 2-on-1 rush.
Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for San Jose, and Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves after getting starts in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The Blues won the first four games of their road trip before stumbling a bit at the end with overtime losses in Los Angeles and San Jose.
Niko Mikkola got his first career goal and Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis. Ville Husso made 17 saves.
Coyotes 3, Avalanche 2
DENVER — Johan Larsson tipped in the go-ahead goal with 15:54 remaining, Antti Raanta stopped all 16 shots after taking over early in the third period when Darcy Kuemper left with an apparent injury and Arizona beat Colorado.
Derick Brassard and Jakob Chychrun also had goals for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each added two assists.
Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky scored for Colorado.
Oilers 3, Senators 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Kailer Yamamoto scored the first of three straight goals by Edmonton in a win over Ottawa.
Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 5-0 against the Senators this season. Connor McDavid had two assists.
Evgenii Dadonov and Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa (9-18-1). Thomas Chabot assisted on both goals.
The Oilers (16-11-0) jumped into second place in the North Division with the victory, a point ahead of Winnipeg.
Canucks 2, Canadiens 1, SO
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bo Horvat scored in the shootout, giving Vancouver a victory over Montreal and extending the Canucks’ winning streak to three games.
The Canadiens got a power-play goal from Jeff Petry early in the first period.
Vancouver’s Adam Gaudette forced extra time, scoring with 40.5 seconds left in regulation. Horvat assisted on the goal.
Carey Price had 28 saves for the Canadiens. Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots for the Canucks.
Ducks 6, Kings 5, OT
