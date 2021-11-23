Blues 5, Golden Knights 2
ST. LOUIS — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights.
Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who won for the third time in 11 games. Jordan Binnington, who had lost six of his last seven starts, was sharp and made 32 saves.
Avalanche 7, Senators 5
DENVER — Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending Colorado past Ottawa for its fifth straight win.
Zach Sanford got his first career hat trick for Ottawa but it wasn’t enough as the team played its first game in a week.
The Senators had not played since a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 14 and they were unable to practice for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They got back on the ice Saturday after eight players and associate coach Jack Capuano were taken off the NHL protocol list.
Blue Jackets 7, Sabres 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres.
Roslovic and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov each scored his first two goals of the season for Columbus. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games.
Penguins 3, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts to lead Pittsburgh over Winnipeg.
Dominic Toninato scored in the first period, but that was it for the Jets as Jarry finished with 30 saves after posting shutouts at Montreal and Toronto in the first two games of Pittsburgh’s three-game swing through Canada.
Sharks 2, Hurricanes 1, OT
SAN JOSE — Alexander Barabanov scored 1:42 into overtime and San Jose handed Carolina only its third loss of the season.
Kevin Labanc tied it for the Sharks early in the third period before Barabanov won it just after a power play expired to give San Jose its second win in six games. Tomas Hertl sent the puck to Barabanov, who was alone at the side of the net for a tap-in.
The Sharks went more than 135 minutes without a goal before breaking through late against Antti Raanta and the Hurricanes.
