Bruins 3, Blue Jackets 2, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Zach Werenski scored late in the second period to tie the score. After a scoreless third, the DeBrusk beat Elvis Merzlikins following a Columbus turnover.
DeBrusk scored in his fifth straight game, Craig Smith also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 20 shots in the penalty-filled game as the Bruins bolstered their playoff positioning. They moved into third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of idle Pittsburgh, with 13 games left.
Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals with 54, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games. completed his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season — from the slot to give Toronto a 5-2 lead at 7:08 of the third. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark set in 1981-82.
Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point streak. He also recorded his sixth straight multi-point game as the Maple Leafs took a two-point lead over Tampa Bay for second place in the Atlantic Division. Marner scored his goal at 11:24 of the third.
Blues 5, Coyotes 1
ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Arizona Coyotes.
Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues, who snapped a four-game losing streak at home to Arizona. Ville Husso made 21 saves as St. Louis won for the fourth time in its last five games (4-0-1).
Nick Schmaltz scored in the third period and Ivan Prosvetov made 24 saves for the Coyotes, who lost for the eighth time in 10 games.
