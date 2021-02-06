Panthers 2, Predators 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov also scored as the Florida Panthers defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night.
Chris Drieger turned back 24 shots for Florida, which improved to 6-0-2.
Colton Sissons had the lone goal for the Predators, who split the two-game series. Pekka Rinne had 34 saves for Nashville.
Bruins 2, Flyers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for the Bruins, who have won seven of eight overall and all four matchups against the Flyers this season.
James van Riemsdyk scored for Philadelphia.
Lightning 3, Red Wings 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated on home ice with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 5-0 at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.
Sharks 5, Ducks 4, SO
Golden Knights 5, Kings 2
