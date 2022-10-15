Red Wings 3, Canadiens 0
DETROIT — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night.
Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8.
“I wanted to get a good first shift, get things going, so I felt I did that,” Soderblom said. “And I just built off of that.”
Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout.
“I feel like we were on top of them all the time,” Husso said. “It was one of those games, as a goalie, where you enjoy the play there. You trust the team and guys are doing a great job blocking shots and all of that. So it was a good game.”
Michael Rasmussen had an empty-net goal and two assists. Olli Maatta also had an empty-netter.
Lalonde, Tampa Bay’s former top assistant, replaced Jeff Blashill after the Red Wings failed to make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.
“The important thing is not only getting the first win but getting it the right way,” Lalonde said. “We played a complete game tonight. You worry a little about the psyche of playing well and not getting rewarded with the outcome. Tonight, it all came through for us.”
Jake Allen made 37 saves for Montreal. The Canadiens opened at home Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. They played four rookie defensemen for the second straight game and it caught up to them.
Jets 4, Rangers 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Winnipeg beat New York to win its season opener.
Sam Gagner also scored and Kyle Connor added an empty-netter for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 40 shots.
Dryden Hunt had a goal for and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak finished with 30 saves in his Rangers debut. New York was playing its third game of the season, and the second half of a back-to-back after a 7-3 win at Minnesota on Thursday.
Gagner, signed by the Jets last month, got the puck in front and put the rebound of his own shot past Halak to put Winnipeg up 2-1 with 4:25 remaining in the game.
Scheifele got his second of the night on a power play as he fired a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois with 1:37 to go for a two-goal lead.
Connor completed the scoring with 20 seconds left.
Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Corey Perry and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, as the Tampa Bay got its first win of the season.
Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, and Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev each added two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots.
Johnny Gaudreau recorded his first goal since signing with the Blue Jackets in the offseason, and Gus Nyquist also scored for Columbus. Daniil Tarasov remained winless in seven NHL appearances, finishing with 34 saves.
Hurricanes 2, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE — Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period and Carolina handed San Jose its third straight loss to open the season.
Martin Necas scored his second goal in two games for Carolina to tie it late in the second period before Aho won it in the third when he deflected a point shot from Brett Pesce past James Reimer.
Antti Raanta made 18 saves, including one in close to stop Tomas Hertl in the closing seconds as the Hurricanes improved to 2-0 on the season.
San Jose had lost the first two games of the season to Nashville in the Czech Republic but were unable to get on the winning side in the home opener for new coach David Quinn.
Evgeny Svechnikov also scored his first goal for San Jose. James Reimer made 33 saves.
The Sharks opened the scoring late in the first period when Jaycob Megna set up Svechnikov in the high slot for a quick shot that appeared to surprise Raanta.
Svechnikov’s younger brother, Andrei, was on the ice for Carolina on the goal — marking the first time in eight games they have played against each other that one brother was on the ice when the other scored. Andrei scored for Carolina against Evgeny’s Detroit team on March 4, 2021, but Evgeni wasn’t on the ice.
