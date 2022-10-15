Canadiens Red Wings Hockey

Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings left wing Elmer Soderblom (85) plays against the Montreal Canadiens in the second period, Friday, in Detroit. The rookie scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut and the Red Wings won 3-0.

 Paul Sancya

Red Wings 3, Canadiens 0

DETROIT  — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night.

