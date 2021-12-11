Rangers 2, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alexandar Georgiev stopped 36 shots and the New York Rangers extended one of the best starts in team history with a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.
The Rangers hung on for the victory after a video review determined Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was offside to negate Victor Olofsson’s goal with 57 seconds remaining.
Penguins 4, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Danton Heinen, Brock McGinn and Kasperi Kapanen scored, Sidney Crosby had two assists and Pittsburgh held on to beat Washington.
The Penguins controlled the play for the first two periods before the Capitals mounted a comeback in the third. Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to three. Washington’s brief two-game streak came to an end.
Predators 3, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Juuse Saros made 29 saves and Nashville defeated New Jersey.
The start was Saros’ first after missing the last two games with an undisclosed illness that the team stressed was not COVID-19. Roman Josi and Eeli Tolvanen scored in the second period, and Yakov Trenin added a goal in the third for Nashville, which has won four straight.
Avalanche 7, Red Wings 3
DENVER — Colorado became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a win over Detroit.
Andre Burakovsky had two goals and Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team.
Panthers 3, Coyotes 1
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett scored 10 seconds apart in the first period, and Sam Reinhard scored in his fourth straight game to give Florida a win over Arizona.
The Panthers scored all three goals in the first period, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves.
Flyers 4, Golden Knights 3
LAS VEGAS — Max Willman scored his first NHL goal and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday night to end a 10-game winless streak.
Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 41 saves. Philadelphia is 1-8-2 since Nov. 18.
Max Pacioretty scored twice and William Karlsson added his second of the season for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit made his sixth start and eighth appearance of the season for Vegas and stopped 21 shots.
Canucks 4, Jets 3, SO
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Elias Pettersson scored the lone goal in the shootout, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3.
The Swedish center deftly stick handled his way in, waiting out Winnipeg goalie Eric Comrie, then wrapping a shot around his outstretched frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.