Hurricanes 5, Blackhawks 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-3 victory.
Niederreiter capped his big night by scoring on the power play 15:04 into the third period, pushing the puck past Kevin Lankinen from the top of the crease. Niederreiter’s ninth goal of the season made it 4-2, putting the Hurricanes in control after quickly blowing a two-goal lead late in the second.
Panthers 7, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Patric Hornqvist scored in the first and third periods to help the Florida Panthers start and finish strong in a 7-2 victory over the the Detroit Red Wings.
Juho Lammikko and MacKenzie Weegar had goals on consecutive shots in the opening period, and Hornqvist made it 3-0 in a four-shot stretch that doomed a Detroit team averaging an NHL-low 1.9 goals a game.
Florida’s Chris Driedger made 30 saves, including a spectacular stop to deny Darren Helm in the second period.
Oilers 2, Flames 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Jesse Puljujarvi and Gaetan Haas scored, Mike Smith made 20 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night to open a home-and-home series.
The teams will meet again Saturday night in Edmonton.
Defenseman Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary, and David Rittich made 23 saves in his third start of the season. The Flames gave Jacob Markstrom the night off after he started seven games in a row and 14 of Calgary’s first 16.
Jets 2, Canucks 0
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for his second career shutout, Mark Scheifele scored on a first-period breakaway and Winnipeg beat Vancouver.
Mason Appleton added an empty-netter. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves for the Canucks.
The teams will complete the two-game series Sunday night in Vancouver.
